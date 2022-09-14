Born Ruffians' 'Oh Cecilia' Makes Digital Debut

Toronto indie rockers Born Ruffians' share the single and video for "Oh Cecilia," a fan favorite track making its digital debut.

Written shortly after the band released 2013's Birthmarks, an earlier version of "Oh Cecilia" appeared on the deluxe CD version of the title and organically took on a life of its own. Of the track songwriter Luke Lalonde says, "It was kind of an orphan song-I knew it wasn't going to go on a record because it didn't really feel like it fit. I do enjoy the lyrical content. The concept of the song is a meta-poetic thing - the narrator is trying not to write a certain kind of song, but he keeps drifting into this love song.

Over the years, the track has become a real fan favorite that people are often requesting at shows and talking about online, which is one of the reasons we're so excited to finally make it available on streaming."



Released as a digital-only album in 2021, PULP was the band's final release in a trilogy that began with the release of JUICE and SQUEEZE. On November 11, the album will make its vinyl debut and is now available for pre-order.

For the remainder of 2022, they will play select dates, including the fifth annual Shondi Festoon, the band's fictional, non-denominational holiday event they host in Toronto. This year's Shondi will take place on December 9, 2022 at The Danforth Music Hall. All upcoming dates are listed below, and tickets are available HERE.

Formed in rural Ontario, Born Ruffians arrived on the Toronto scene in 2004 and released a self-titled EP in 2006 on XL/Warp Records. The latter released the band's debut full-length album, Red, Yellow & Blue and Say It (2010). Birthmarks (2013) and RUFF (2015) followed on Yep Roc Records and received critical praise from NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Noisey, Magnet, Under The Radar, and more.

Watch the music video here:

Born Ruffians Tour Dates

September 17 - Sandbanks, ON - Sandbanks Music Festival

September 30 - Montreal, QC - POP Montreal

October 1 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

December 9 - Toronto, ON - Shondi Festoon at Danforth Music Hall