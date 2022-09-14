Bomba Estéreo & Manu Chao Release 'Me Duele' & Announce North American Tour Dates

Colombian stars Bomba Estéreo deliver a brand new collaboration "Me Duele" with the Barcelona-based icon Manu Chao. The song is accompanied by an official video directed by Gustavo Cerquera Benjumea.

"We are very happy to collaborate with one of the greatest artists ever," shares Bomba's founder Simon Mejia. "This song was created during a wonderful organic collaboration. It's a song about how pain can always find its relief during difficult times and life can come back to its essential beauty."

"Me Duele" was created during a Manu Chao visit to Liliana Saumet's home studio on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. A portion of the song's royalties will be donated to Costeño Social, a school in Guachaca, near Li's home.

Earlier this summer, Bomba released the collaboration "Ojitos Lindos" with Bad Bunny. The song has quickly become a summer anthem across the globe and accumulated more than 800 million total streams. Li Saumet and Jose Castillo recently performed the collaboration with Bad Bunny at his Puerto Rico stadium show.

"This collaboration was a really fluid and natural conversation," Li Saumet shares. "Benito has such a clear idea of what he wants and he is open to explore new ideas, without fears. I value that so much in an artist. I think it's important that the alternative Latin music scene joins with the mainstream to make music and deliver our message and art together."

The new Bomba single "Me Duele" arrives just as the group has launched their first U.S. tour, with upcoming shows from New York's Palladium to Berkeley's Greek Theater, in support of their GRAMMY-nominated album 'Deja.' The album's most recent single is "Tierra." The song's music video stars Li Saumet and Lukas Avendaño, a nonbinary Zapotec indigenous performance artist. "Tierra" was filmed in Oaxaca and directed by Fana Adjani.

"his song and video are an homage to the ancient relationship between humans and the territory we inhabit," explains Bomba's founder Simon Mejia. "The earth should belong to everyone, as we belong to her, independent of race, identity or nationality."

The song "Tierra" is from Bomba's recent GRAMMY-nominated album 'Deja.' It is divided conceptually into four sections that correspond to the earth's four elements: Agua, Aire, Tierra, and Fuego. "The album is about the connection and disconnection of human beings-from the planet, from one's own self," Li explains. "It's about how we're disconnected, more connected to electronic devices and virtual things than real things. So we decided to use the four elements, because they're part of the equilibrium of human beings."

Watch the new music video here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

September 13 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

September 16 - Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

September 17 - Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL

September 19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

September 20 - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

September 21 - Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

September 23 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

September 27 - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

September 28 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

October 1 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

October 2 - Ohana Festival - Dana Point, CA

October 3 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 6 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

November 11 - Coca Cola Music Hall - San Juan, PR

November 16 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

November 18 - Bataclan - Paris, France

November 19 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

November 20 - Melkweg (The Max) - Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 22 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

November 23 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

November 24 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

November 26 - Klub Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

November 27 - Flex - Vienna, Austria

November 29 - Kaufleuten - Zurich, Switzerland

December 1 - WiZink Center - Madrid, Spain

December 3 - St Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain