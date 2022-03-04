Bob Moses Releases Third Album 'The Silence in Between'

Today marks the release of The Silence in Between - the highly anticipated new album from GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Bob Moses. In celebration of The Silence in Between's arrival, Bob Moses have shared a new single and video called "Hanging On," a heavy-hearted but wildly life-affirming anthem.

The follow-up to Bob Moses' JUNO Award-nominated 2020 project Desire and their first full-length since 2018's Battle Lines (featuring the hit single "Back Down"), The Silence in Between fully captures what they refer to as the "ambient psychic unrest" of the current moment. With its moody collision of house music and emotionally potent pop, the album emerged from a period of immense upheaval in the lives of Vancouver-bred musicians/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance.

"Making this album was a way for us to process what we'd been going through and figure out how to move forward," says Howie. "We lost a good friend during the pandemic, I had my first child, Jimmy's parents went through a divorce, and there were so many other world-shaking things happening around us. We were dealing with a lot of fear and uncertainty, and music became like our life raft. It allowed us to really focus in on the purity and the magic of our working relationship, to get back to trusting our instincts and just be as honest as possible."

The fourth single released from The Silence in Between, "Hanging On" perfectly reflects the album's duality of darkness and light, abounding in luminous melodies and effervescent rhythms even as Bob Moses speak to a certain weariness at the world around them (e.g., "If everybody's ruthless, I don't know where we go"). "When there's so much negativity and uncertainty you've got to find a way to push through, because otherwise everything crumbles into nihilism," says Vallance. "That song came from asking ourselves, 'Who do we put our faith in now?', and then realizing that we had faith in each other and in our band. That's what helped us to hang on."

Directed by Adrian Villagomez and Derek Branscombe and produced by Repertoire, the video for "Hanging On" centers on a full-band performance of the track, playing for an intimate audience blissfully lost in the music. As the starkly lit visual unfolds, the ground around the stage begins to crumble away. In a profoundly moving metaphor for carrying on in troubled times, the chaos ultimately brings everyone closer together as they fight to lift each other up.

Prior to the release of The Silence in Between, Bob Moses shared three hypnotic singles from the album: "Time And Time Again" (a November single accompanied by a spellbinding video); "Love Brand New" (a January release that cracked the Top 15 on the Alternative radio chart), and "Never Ending" (a February track praised by the likes of Clash, who hailed it as "indicative of the pair's creative passions, blending ethereal electronics with the subtle use of club tropes").

Bob Moses' first full-length since signing to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Domino Recording Co., The Silence in Between is the latest body of work in a dynamic catalog that also includes their acclaimed debut album Days Gone By - a 2015 release featuring such standouts as "Tearing Me Up," a Top 15 US Alternative radio hit nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical).

Soon after the arrival of The Silence in Between, Bob Moses will embark on a headlining tour of North America. Kicking off on March 20 in Tucson, Arizona, the 25-date run will continue through May 21 in Vancouver, with stops at such iconic venues as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Warfield in San Francisco. Later this year, Bob Moses will head overseas for tour dates at Melkweg in Amsterdam and KOKO in London. See below for the full itinerary.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 20 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre*

March 21 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren*

March 22 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater*

March 24 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

March 25 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall*

March 26 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall*

March 28 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse*

March 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club*

March 31 Richmond, VA The National*

April 2 Brooklyn, NY Great Hall at Avant Gardner*

April 3 Brooklyn, NY Great Hall at Avant Gardner

April 5 Boston, MA Big Night Live*

April 7 Toronto, ON History*

April 8 Montreal, QC Mtelus*

April 9 Ithaca, NY State Theatre*

April 10 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*

April 12 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall*

April 13 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre*

April 14 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue*

April 15 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater*

April 16 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre*

April 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*

May 12 San Francisco, CA The Warfield~

May 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

May 19 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom~

May 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo~

May 21 Vancouver, BC Malkin Bowl~

November 8 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

November 16 London, UK KOKO

* Support from Amtrac

~ Support TSHA

^ Support from Jon Hopkins