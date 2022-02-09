Blitzen Trapper Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Today, Blitzen Trapper announces its 2022 tour, which kicks off in their hometown of Portland, OR, on April 22 at Revolution Hall. The 25-date tour is in support of Holy Smokes Future Jokes, their 2020 label debut for Yep Roc Records, and 10th studio album.

"So glad to be cautiously getting back on the road to finally play Holy Smokes!," exclaims frontman Eric Earley. "These songs still mean the world to me, and it will be fantastic to finally share them with fans. So I want to see everybody out there being smart and safe to enjoy the music because we love you all."

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Dead Lee, featuring Brian Adrian Koch of Blitzen Trapper, will support the first leg of the tour with Laney Jones to support the second leg. For the complete itinerary, see below. Ticket information can be found here.

Upon its release, Holy Smokes Future Jokes garnered praise from MOJO, American Songwriter, SPIN, A.V. Club, among others, and was included in NPR's New Music Friday. Led by existential questions about life and death, the album finds frontman/lyricist Eric Earley ruminating on the intermediate period between a person's separate lives on earth, "and what it means to escape the cycle of birth and rebirth," he explains.

Recorded at Long Play Recording in Portland, OR, Holy Smokes Future Jokes takes the listener on a wild and dramatic journey through the Bardo, that transitional state between death and rebirth. With an inherent otherworldliness in the lyrics and imagery, the album's ten songs take inspiration from several works, notably George Saunders' 2017 Lincoln in the Bardo, which led to Bardo Thodol, more commonly known as the Tibetan Book of the Dead.

Produced and engineered by Raymond Richards, who also contributes upright bass/keys/pedal steel, Blitzen Trapper was joined in-studio by Michael Blake (keys), Luke Price (fiddle), Ben Latimer (saxophone), Heather Woods Broderick (backing vocals), and Haley Johnsen (backing vocals).

Tour Dates

April 22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall #

April 23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile #

April 24 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall Lounge #

April 25 - Arcata, CA - Humboldt Brews #

April 26 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern #

April 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent #

April 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre #

April 29 - San Diego, CA - Casbah #

April 30 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's #

May 1 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House #

May 3 - Santa Barbara, CA - SoHo Restaurant and Music Club #

May 5 - Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA - Folktale Winery and Vineyards #

May 6 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's #

May 7 - Reno, NV - The Alpine #

June 14 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma Theater ~

June 15 - Helena, MT - Lewis & Clark Taproom ~

June 16 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm ~

June 17 - Billings, MT - Pub Station ~

June 18 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's ~

June 19 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver ~

June 21 - Telluride, CO - Club Red ~

June 22-24 - Park City, UT - The Egyptian Theatre*

June 25 - Ketchum, ID - The Argyros ~

June 27 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts, Center Theatre ~

June 28 - Boise, ID - The Neurolux ~

# w/ Dead Lee

~ w/ Laney Jones

*Blitzen Trapper Only