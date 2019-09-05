Bleu Magazine Spotlights Darnell With In-Depth Feature

Critically acclaimed Detroit-born and Los Angeles-based rapper Darnell appears in an exclusive in-depth Bleu Magazine feature this week.

Entitled "Authenticity, Hardship and Living In The Moment," the story details his unbelievable come-up. From foregoing film studies to rap, losing everything, finding himself destitute in South Central, catching the attention of Travis Scott and Chance the Rapper. He has emerged victorious through a tireless, independent grind, which resulted in deals with Roc Nation and 12 Tone Music Group.

Darnell announces, "I just want to express myself, man", and that's what he does.

He also reaches a point of triumph with his new EP, Bail Money. He describes it best: "My mood. I was operating on a higher frequency...everything in my life was better."

After such an extensive conversation, Bleu Magazine simply claims, "Honestly, I can't wait to hear the next track from this guy."

You won't be able to wait either. For now, bag up Bail Money.

Listen to the EP below.

Bail Money EP Tracklist:

1. Bail Money

2. Slidin'

3. Turbo ft. Reese LaFlare (video)

4. Miami Vice

5. Buckhead ft. Casino

6. Outta Style (video)





