Black Coffee Releases Official Remix of WhoMadeWho 'Silence & Secrets'

WhoMadeWho's Silence & Secrets is the gift that just keeps on giving. Following the critically acclaimed release of the original record back in November, and a subsequent brace of star-studded remixes from Frank Wiedemann and Adriatique in January, the Danish three-man outfit now looks to further expand on the success of the third single from their forthcoming album, as they enlist Grammy-Winning South African artist Black Coffee to provide another blockbuster rendition.

Out today, April 8, via German label Embassy One, Black Coffee's remix sees Durban-born Nkosinathi Maphumulo breathe new life and a pulsating energy into the wistful original, as he imparts superlative rhythmic flair to WhoMadeWho's restrained melodic euphoria. Reworking the band's emotive lyrics and uplifting chord progressions into his own percussive sound palette, Coffee's signature house groove provides the perfect backdrop to Tomas Høffding's drawn out vocal refrains, as he conjures an impressive tapestry of organic drum patterns and stripped back tones, to deliver the latest spellbinding remix of the flourishing hit record.

Over the last two decades, DJ and producer Black Coffee has fully established his presence as one of the most prominent names in electronic music. Shattering boundaries across the board, his recent productions include a record with international superstar Drake, an official remix for Alicia Keys and the release of his sixth studio album Subconsciously - a twelve-track body of work featuring collaborations with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Diplo, RyX, Usher and David Guetta - which has since received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album by the Recording Academy.

On the live front, Black Coffee has also become one of the top touring performers in the world, with residencies in global dance music hot spots such as Ibiza, Mykonos and Las Vegas and an impressive tour schedule of over 150 shows each year.

Since their inception WhoMadeWho have established themselves as one of the definitive underground bands of their generation, renowned for their exceptional grasp of emotional depth, heartrending melody and inspired song writing. The group, comprised of Tomas Høffding, Tomas Barfod and Jeppe Kjellberg, inject consummate professionalism into standout performances all over the globe, from Roskilde to Sonar, Melt! to Burning Man and have produced seven albums and a plethora of EPs, singles and remixes on labels like Kompakt, Innervisions, Life & Death.

With Barfod's penchant for electronic music poetically juxtaposed with Høffding and Kjellberg's respective backgrounds in rock and jazz, their music is an electrifying combination of sounds, merging a variety of influences to produce a unique sonic fingerprint that is emotive, irresistible and immensely satisfying.

Listen to the new remix here: