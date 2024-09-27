Billy Strings Releases Highly Anticipated New Album 'Highway Prayers'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings released his highly anticipated new record, Highway Prayers, via Reprise Records. In conjunction with the release, an album-length lyric video is also out now HERE.

Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), Highway Prayers consists of 20 original songs including the previously released tracks “Seven Weeks in County,” “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe In You” and “Leadfoot.” Already receiving critical attention, Strings recently spoke with GQ for an in-depth profile, where he is hailed as “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades.” Additionally, American Songwriter praises, “Strings is one of, if not the most, imaginative artists currently playing the game…a masterpiece of the 21st-century version of counter-culture.”

In celebration of the new music, Strings and his band will continue to tour through next year including newly confirmed shows at Denver’s Ball Arena (three nights), Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (six nights), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (two nights) and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights). Additionally, following his two-night stand at Bridgestone Arena, Strings will once again return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 2 for a third Nashville show. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Registration for pre-sale ticket access is open now with general on-sale starting next Friday, October 11 at 10:00am local time. Tickets for the Ryman Auditorium show will be available via lottery. To be eligible for the Fair AXS ticketing request, fans are required to purchase a ticket for at least one of the two Bridgestone Arena shows. Full details are available HERE.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, Highway Prayers features Strings and his longtime band—Billy Failing (banjo, vocals), Royal Masat (bass, vocals), Jarrod Walker (mandolin, vocals) and Alex Hargraves (fiddle)—as well as additional contributions from Brion (bass, drums, percussion), Matt Chamberlain (drums), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Jason Carter (fiddle), Lindsay Lou (backing vocals), Nathaniel Smith (cello), Taneka Samone (backing vocals), Cory Henry (piano), Peter “Madcat” Ruth (harmonica, jaw harp) and Victor Furtado (clawhammer banjo).

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. The new studio album follows the recent release of Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1 (stream/purchase HERE), which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Strings’ latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, was released in 2022 and earned a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

Photo credit: Dana Trippe

