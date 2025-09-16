Billy Strings Confirms Winter Headline Tour with New Stops in Nashville & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will extend his headline tour through the winter, including newly confirmed stops at Athens’ Akins Ford Arena (two nights), Asheville’s ExploreAshville.com Arena (four nights), and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights) followed by an exclusive performance at the Ryman Auditorium.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting September 17 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, September 19 at 10:00am local time. Tickets for the Ryman Auditorium show will be available via lottery. To be eligible for the Fair AXS ticketing request, fans are required to purchase a ticket for at least one of the two Bridgestone Arena shows. Full details can be found here.

Ahead of his winter run, Strings is currently on the road with Bryan Sutton for a series of special, intimate sold-out shows and will continue to perform headline dates this fall including upcoming stops at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena (two nights), Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater (three nights), Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center (two nights) and Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (two nights), among others.

Strings' most recent full-length album, Highway Prayers debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first bluegrass album in 22 years to do so. Following Highway Prayers, Strings released an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP featuring reworked songs from the record as well as a surprise collaborative album, Live at the Legion, with Sutton (stream/purchase here). Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th and 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 16—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal* (SOLD OUT)

September 17—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Minneapolis, MN—Huntington Bank Stadium - Farm Aid 40

October 3—Oslo, NO—Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)

October 5—Copenhagen, DK—Poolen (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Utrecht, NL—TivoliVredenburg (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Utrecht, NL—TivoliVredenburg (SOLD OUT)

October 10—London, U.K.—Royal Albert Hall

October 12—Dublin, IE—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 24—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 25—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

November 1—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

November 7—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena

November 8—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena (SOLD OUT)

November 11—Rochester, NY—Blue Cross Arena

November 12—Albany, NY—MVP Arena

November 14—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center

November 15—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center

December 5—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center

December 6—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center

December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 13—Austin, TX—Moody Center

December 14—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

February 6—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena

February 7—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena

February 10—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 11—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 13—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 21—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

*Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat

†Fair AXS ticketing

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe