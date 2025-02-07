Bill Medley (The Righteous Brothers) Releases Single 'He Stopped Loving Her Today'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary artist Bill Medley, best known as one-half of GRAMMY-winning duo The Righteous Brothers, has released his newest release “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” This is the fourth release off Medley’s forthcoming album, Straight From The Heart (Feb. 21/ Curb Records), which will see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s unmistakable baritone voice covering mega Country Music ballads alongside some of the industry’s biggest stars including Michael McDonald, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin.

Originally recorded by iconic Country artist George Jones, “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is a heartbreaking song of love, devotion and unending loyalty. Medley’s rendition blends Country and Soul, adding a new layer of emotional resonance to the Country classic.

A huge fan of George Jones, Medley knew he wanted to add one of his staples to the tracklisting, sharing, "First of all I love George Jones. This song was extremely unique, and I love singing it. And a friend of mine recently passed away and had a very similar story."

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” follows the latest releases off Medley’s highly-anticipated historic album. Previous tracks include “These Days (ft. Vince Gill),” which offers a taste of the singer-songwriter’s Blues roots; “(Since You’ve) Gone [ft. Keb’ Mo’],” which delivers a doleful version of remorse and regret; and “Crying Time (ft. Michael McDonald),” a powerful blend of soul and harmony. Straight From The Heart, a project that Medley has dreamed of since 1968, will release on February 21, 2025. Pre-save the album HERE.

In support of the album, Medley will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, February 22nd. The singer-songwriter and his new partner Bucky Heard are also currently performing a residency at the South Point Casino, Las Vegas, NV, and will be hitting the road on tour, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through the catalog of one of the greatest duos of all time. For more information about Bill Medley, please visit here.

ABOUT BILL MEDLEY:

Bill Medley has one of the most iconic voices this world will ever know. As one-half of GRAMMY® Award- winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Righteous Brothers – a beloved and legendary duo who released songs that are part of the fabric of worldwide pop culture – Medley influenced generation upon generation of vocalists through songs such as: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody,” and “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.”

As a lover of Country music, and with a forthcoming album – Straight From The Heart - of his versions of Country mega-hits, Bill recently told his grandson, “This is who your grandpa really is.” Kenny Rogers called Bill in 1978 and invited him to Nashville, beginning a lifetime of relationships and experiences with the Country music community, including earning an ACM Nomination for Top New Male Vocalist of the Year in 1985, after 25 years in the music business.

Bill went on to open for Loretta Lynn for two months, toured with Alabama, and spent time with Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, among many others. Songs on Bill Medley’s historic album with a historic voice include: “The Dance,” originally recorded by Garth Brooks; “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” originally recorded by George Jones; and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry (feat. Shawn Colvin),” originally recorded by Hank Williams.

