Bhad Bhabie and NLE Choppa Show You How You Can Get Rich In GET LIKE ME

When life gives you lemons you make lemonade-or in this case, take over a lemonade truck. Bhad Bhabie has announced today's release of a brand new single with Memphis rapper NLE Choppa.

"Get Like Me (feat. NLE Choppa)" follows last month's release of not one but two new singles from Bhad Bhabie. "Lotta Dem" and "Spaz (feat. YBN Nahmir)" are both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Their respective visuals are also now LIVE on Bhad Bhabie's YouTube channel - WATCH. Both tracks were greeted with applause from top media outlets such as Rolling Stone, which raved, "Bhad Bhabie dropped two new clubby singles...clearly with summertime on the brain. 'Lotta Dem' is a classic dance track, while 'Spaz' heats up in a different way, with Bhabie and rising Alabama rapper YBN Nahmir teaming up on a diss track."

Check out the video here:

"Lotta Dem" and "Spaz (feat. YBN Nahmir)" both arrived hot on the heels of Bhad Bhabie's "Bestie (feat. Kodak Black)," available via B.H.A.D. Music at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. First released earlier this year, the track now boasts over 33 million streams in the US alone and is revered as Bhad Bhabie's fastest growing single to date. In addition, the extended "Bestie" companion video, directed by Michael Garcia and co-starring the legendary DMX, has earned over 26 million individual views via Bhad Bhabie's official YouTube channel HERE.

Furthermore, "Bestie (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)," the exclusive bad bich edition of "Bestie," is available now for streaming and download HERE. Critical applause greeted the release, with NYLON declaring it to be "a masterpiece...the musical answer to our prayers... The teaming of these two artists is pure chaotic good; it's a remix of Bhabie's previously released track that will now live on as the go-to hype song for BFFs everywhere who love both mess and musical talent...Listen to "Bestie" and have your life changed forever." "Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregioli) makes good music," wrote The FADER, hailing "Bestie" as "a certified slapper...one of the catchiest Bhabie's released thus far."

2019 kicked off with the release of "Babyface Savage (feat. Tory Lanez)," available for streaming and download HERE; the track's companion video is already a smash with over 24 million views in the first two weeks via YouTube aloneHERE. The track received high praise upon its release, with Rolling Stone simply declaring it "one of the best rap performances of the year."

In addition, last year's breakout hit single, "Gucci Flip Flops (feat. Lil Yachty)," has just been certified platinum by the RIAA, with Bhad Bhabie making history as the youngest artist to earn platinum certification this decade. The track's official video remains an online favorite, now with over 122 million individual views via YouTube alone HERE.

Bhad Bhabie - who spent last summer lighting up festival stages including Wantagh, NY's Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, Reading & Leeds festival and Seattle, WA's Bumbershoot - is currently on a wide-ranging live itinerary that includes eagerly awaited performances in Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and Jordan. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.bhadbhabie.com.

As if all that weren't enough, Bhad Bhabie can be heard on Benzi's current festival anthem, "Whatcha Gon Do (Feat. Rich the Kid, Bhad Bhabie, and 24 Hours)," available for streaming and download HERE.

"Get Like Me (feat. NLE Choppa)" is available now for streaming and download HERE; the track is accompanied by a colorful companion visual, streaming now via the official Bhad Bhabie YouTube channel HERE. NLE Choppa, who released a visual to his track "Shotta Flow (feat. Blueface)" earlier this week via YouTube HERE, is a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee who brings the ultimate southern vibe to "Get Like Me.

BHAD BHABIE ON TOUR 2019

JUNE

30 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Locals Only 2019 *

JULY

3 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

8 - St. Amman, Jordan - Opera House

14 - Kiev, Ukraine - Atlas Weekend 2019 *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You