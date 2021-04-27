Beyonce Choreographer JaQuel Knight Will Copyright Dance Moves Under New Company

JaQuel Knight, choreographer behind some of the iconic moves from stars like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B, has launched his own company to copyright his dance moves, Variety reports.

Knight has launched Knight Choreography and Music Publishing Inc., which will allow him complete creative control.

"Copyrighting movement is about putting the power back in the artist's hands," Knight said. "We set a historic precedent with our 'Single Ladies' copyright achievement, and we are thrilled to be launching Knight Choreography & Music Publishing, Inc. so that the next generation of artists are afforded the same platform, resources and tools to thrive, creatively and financially, in the commercial music industry."

The company will operate in the same way a music publisher does, brokering licensing deals and protecting IP. It also will represent rights for a diverse range of choreographers and creatives across all genres and mediums, acting as their strategic partner in copyright, licensing and beyond.

Knight will work in partnership with lawyer David Hecht, who helped secure the copyright for "Single Ladies," and his manager, producer Mary Pelloni.

