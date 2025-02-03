Beyoncé Sets 'Cowboy Carter Tour' Dates

'Cowboy Carter' won Album Of The Year at the 67th Grammy Awards.
Cultural icon Beyoncé will return to stages across the U.S. and Europe from April through July for the Cowboy Carter Tour, celebrating the release of her groundbreaking eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.
Produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, the tour includes notable four-night runs at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium along with two-night stints in Chicago, Paris, Houston, Washington, and Atlanta. The 22-date tour will begin in the U.S. from April through May, then cross the Atlantic to London and Paris. Cowboy Carter Tour then returns to Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston in late May before concluding in Atlanta mid July. Full ticketing and routing information is available below.
Cowboy Carter has made a monumental impact on music, reinterpreting elements of country, rock and roll, folk, rhythm and blues, pop, psychedelic soul, and bluegrass genres into the second album of her three part trilogy. Weaving in radio broadcasts by the fictional "KNTRY Radio Texas," country legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson were featured as disc jockeys and collaborators across several tracks. The album debuted at number one on several charts, including the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve this milestone.
Last evening at the 67th Grammy Awards, Cowboy Carter won three Grammys including Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and earned 11 Grammy nominations this year, making Beyoncé the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history with a grand total of 99 nominations and 35 wins.
Cowboy Carter Tour brings the award-winning album to life for the first time in a full concert setting, following the explosive live Halftime performance of BEYONCE BOWL during Netflix’s first ever NFL 2024 Christmas Gameday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Halftime performance drew a US viewership of over 27 million viewers.
There will be multiple presales ahead of the general on-sale. The general on-sale will take place starting Friday, February 14 at 12pm local time at beyonce.com. Additional presale information below.
In addition, sponsored presales will take place in select markets internationally:
Marriott Bonvoy, the world's leading hospitality company and official hotel partner of COWBOY CARTER TOUR, is providing Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to access unparalleled perks and experiences in cities across the tour.
SirDavis, the premium, award-winning whiskey, is the official spirit of the tour. Launched on September 4, 2024, SirDavis is challenging the category norms and is on a mission to redefine the category and invite new consumers to feel welcome to participate in the world of luxury whisky.
Cécred, the prestige, award-winning hair brand founded and owned by Beyoncé, is the official beauty brand of the tour. Launched in February 2024, Cécred is an inclusive force of excellence in the industry, with its products combining patent-pending technology and ancient hair rituals to deliver visible strength, moisture, and shine for every type and texture.
Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is providing curated experience packages for COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Vibee packages include premium concert tickets, two-night hotel accommodations and much more. For more information and to get early access to tickets via Vibee’s packages on sale Tue Feb 11, please visit beyonce.vibee.com.
Beyoncé continues making her mark off the stage through the BeyGOOD Foundation. During the tour, the Foundation continues its work of helping communities with programs in entrepreneurship, scholarships, disaster response, including helping those affected by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles, California area.
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
Beyoncé is a multi-hyphenate global entertainer, who is also the Chairwoman of her company, Parkwood Entertainment, and the founder of BeyGOOD Foundation, her philanthropic entity which was established in 2013 and became a 501(c)(3) public charity in 2023. She rose to fame in the 90’s as a member of Destiny’s Child, the award-winning girl group from her hometown, Houston, Texas. Her solo career, which started in 2003 with her debut album, Dangerously In Love, was the first step in a multi-platinum and record-breaking solo ascension that is constantly innovative and boundary-pushing. Seven albums followed that, all adding to her wins and culture-shifting ways.
She is also a producer and has released successful films through her Parkwood Entertainment company, including Homecoming for Netflix in 2019 and Black is King for Disney+ in 2020. Today, she has a record-setting 99 Grammy nominations with 35 wins and is the artist with the most wins in Grammy history.
Photo credit: BLAIR CALDWELL/Parkwood Entertainment
