Better Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die) Release Debut Single

Tour dates are imminent.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Better Lovers, a newly formed band featuring Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, and Will Putney, have released their debut single: "30 Under 13" via SharpTone Records.

The blistering, four-minute track, and accompanying Eric Richter directed video, serve as the perfect introduction to Better Lovers, a band whose music is as uncompromising, unapologetic, and undeniable as anything they've done individually.

"Looking back, I'm so happy everything got me to where I am," explains Buckley. "The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn't a hobby. This isn't temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we're a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo-there's no trying to put it back in the cage."

"Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time," adds Puciato. "Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense."

Putney, who had worked on the most recent Every Time I Die albums, and won a 2021 GRAMMY®-Award for his production work on Body Count's Carnivore, encapsulates the band's thoughts: "It's a group of loaded weapons all firing at full power ready for the next chapter of our music careers, and I can confidently say our collective best work is ahead of us."

Photo credit: James Hartley


