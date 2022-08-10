Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beres Hammond to Embark on 'Solid Love' Tour

One of the year's most anticipated concert tours will make stops in 13 US cities beginning Friday, August 12th.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Beres Hammond - Jamaica's beloved Godfather of Lover's Rock is on the road again with his Solid Love tour. One of the year's most anticipated concert tours will make stops in 13 US cities beginning Friday, August 12th.

Over the course of his fifty-decade career, Beres has poured his smoky-sweet voice-an instrument of subtlety and power reminiscent of an Otis Redding or a Teddy Pendergrass-over every kind of riddim track, from the funked-up reggae jams of the '70s fusion band Zap Pow to the lush instrumentation of his 1976 album Soul Reggae to the spare digital beat of his 1985 dancehall breakthrough "What One Dance Can Do."

In 1990, his album A Love Affair for Donovan Germaine's Penthouse label raised his popularity to new heights. Cuts like "Tempted To Touch" and "Who Say" with Buju Banton are still as effective in the dancehall today as they were as pre-releases.

The '90s proved to be Hammond's decade, during which he blazed a trail of modern classics for a variety of producers, from the strugglers' anthem "Putting Up Resistance" (Tappa) to lovers' laments like "Come Back Home" (Star Trail) and "Double Trouble" (Steely & Clevie).

Beres Hammond Tour Dates

Friday, August 12 College Street Theater - New Haven, CT

Saturday, August 13 NJPAC - Newark, NJ

Sunday, August 14 Ford Amphitheater At Coney Island Boardwalk - Brooklyn, NY

Wednesday, August 17 Payomet Performing Arts Center - Truro, MA

Friday, August 19 Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA (Boston)

Saturday, August 20 RFK Stadium Festival Grounds - Washington, DC

Sunday, August 21 Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA (Philadelphia)

Wednesday, August 24 Norva - Norfolk, VA

Friday, August 26 Rocky Mount Convention Center - Rocky Mount, NC

Saturday, August 27 Oasis Shriners Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

Sunday, August 28 Cobb Energy PAC - Atlanta, GA

Fri. & Sat., September 2 & 3 Au-Rene Theater Broward Center - Ft Lauderdale, FL

Sunday, September 4 Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL




