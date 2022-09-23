Bendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EP

Louisville, KY's Bendigo Fletcher have announced their brand new Wingding EP will arrive on October 21, 2022 via Elektra Records. The EP is available for preorder beginning today HERE. To herald the announcement, the band has unveiled the collection's opening track "Strange Encounters".

"More than a few times, I've explored the Wingding font universe as an entertaining break from more pressing tasks. I like the name 'Wingding' for a fictional creature, like the Mothman of West Virginia folklore. It's also another word for party," shares frontman Ryan Anderson. "The songs were my way of coping with the idle uncertainty of the early pandemic months and escaping into a creative space to keep my spirit alive. They come from a more imaginative place where I feel a freedom to process and color some experiences in a productive light."

Shapeshifting on an axis between folk, alternative, country, and soul, Bendigo Fletcher's lofty melodies soar above earthy instrumentation on Wingding. Charmed with psychedelic flourishes, yet tightly rooted in tried-and-true songcraft, the Louisville quintet continues to instantly transfix across the EP's four tracks.

Once again, the band teamed with producer and original Wilco/Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer in his Nashville, TN Cartoon Moon Recording Studio. The band enlisted Grizzly Bear bassist and producer Chris Taylor (tracks 2,3,4) and Geoff Piller (track 1) to mix the EP.

Ahead of their appearance at Newport Folk Festival 2022, Bendigo Fletcher previewed Wingding with the release of "Pterodactyl", which arrived to praise from The Bluegrass Situation, Entertainment Tonight, and more.

Wingding follows Bendigo Fletcher's 2021 debut album Fits Of Laughter. Highlighted by singles "Sugar In The Creek" and "Evergreen", the album is available HERE via Elektra Records. Beyond amassing millions of streams, the album earned widespread critical acclaim.

FLOOD Magazine hailed it as "Somewhere between the post-Woodstock folk scene of the '70s and that decade's burgeoning hard rock movement," and Music Connection dubbed it, "Alt-rock, country-flecked folk-rock soaked in LSD." American Songwriter noted it as "Denser psych-rock with some remaining elements of Bendigo Fletcher's drifting folk-Americana roots", and Atwood Magazine praised "Fits Of Laughter soars with charming passion."

Renowned for their inimitable live performances, Bendigo Fletcher supported the release of Fits Of Laughter with extensive headline runs and tours supporting Anderson East, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Shakey Graves. Bendigo Fletcher is currently on the road in North America supporting Madison Cunningham. The tour will visit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before concluding on October 24 in Chicago, IL at Capital Thalia Hall.

Next up, Bendigo Fletcher will embark on a North American headline tour that will kick off on October 26 in Pittsburgh, PA and wrap on December 11 in Jacksonville, FL. Tickets for the band's headline tour will be available beginning today at 12:00pm ET. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Watch the new music video here: