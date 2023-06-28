Ben Visini Announces New Album: BenSFW

This is Visini's third album. His previous album "This Album's Totally About You" raised over $2500 on Kickstarter.

Jun. 28, 2023

Ben Visini (SF Sketchfest, About Last Night, Youtube) will release a new album in September - BenSFW: songs about sex. The 15 track album will follow the artist's journey and opinions about the carnal. The Birds and the BFlats.

"So many songs about sex are harmful and bad. My songs are good, AND they don't hurt anyone," said Visini, alone, from his bedroom, where there is no bed frame. "If you like stupid music you'll like this album."

The third single from BenSFW released June 9th, and is called Please Don't Have Sex to this Song. The project is now available for pre-order on KICKSTARTER.COM, with a campaign that ends July 9th - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/benvisini/bensfw-comedy-music-but-hot

This is Visini's third album. His previous album "This Album's Totally About You" raised over $2500 on Kickstarter.

He will also be doing music videos for every song on BenSFW - here's the latest one for his original song "Bed Frame"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV0MYUhVZP0




