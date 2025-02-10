Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to Play Summer Tour

General on-sale will begin this Friday, February 14th at 10AM local time.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals have announced a 15-date summer tour. The tour will kick off on May 30th at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington DC with stops at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, WI, and the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, among other cities. The tour will conclude on August 24th at The Orpheum in Los Angeles.
The tour will see Harper perform fan-favorites from his extensive catalog as well as tracks from his critically acclaimed 2023 album, Wide Open Light (Chrysalis Records), which featured a number of special guests, including Jack Johnson on “Yard Sale,” Shelby Lynne on “8 minutes,” and Piers Faccinion on the title track.
General on-sale will begin this Friday, February 14th at 10AM local time. The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, February 12th at 10AM local time, followed by the Spotify pre-sale on Thursday February 13th at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, please visit here.
Harper is also continuing to expand his creative pursuits on-screen following his 2023 run in AppleTV+ series "Extrapolations,” with an appearance in the new Jeff Buckley documentary, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY, which recently premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Amy Berg, the film is a compassionate portrait of the late Jeff Buckley, whose music continues to inspire artists worldwide. With beautiful scores and rare live performances, it captures the love, loss, and enduring impact that shaped Buckley, and thus the international music culture of the late 20th century.
As a 3x-GRAMMY-winner, Harper has amassed international critical applause and a worldwide fan following for his own genre-traversing body of work while also producing acclaimed albums by Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Natalie Maines, Ziggy Marley, and others. An inveterate collaborator, Harper has also recorded with a diverse span of artists ranging from John Lee Hooker, Charlie Musselwhite, to Ringo Starr, Keith Richards and, most recently, Harry Styles, to contribute his signature guitar work to the superstar’s chart-topping album, HARRY’S HOUSE. Harper joined Styles for an astounding 12 nights of performances at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles in 2022.
Fri-May-30-25 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
Sat-May-31-25 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sun-Jun-01-25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Mon-Jun-02-25 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom
Wed-Jun-04-25 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Fri-Jun-06-25 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sat-Jun-07-25 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
Sun-Jun-08-25 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium at Allied Solutions Center
Tue-Jun-10-25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Wed-Jun-11-25 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
Tue-Aug-19-25 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
Wed-Aug-20-25 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square
Thu-Aug-21-25 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion*
Sat-Aug-23-25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Sun-Aug-24-25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum
*Tickets on-sale February 28th
PHOTO CREDIT: ADAM KEELY
Videos