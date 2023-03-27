Bebe Rexha to Drop 'Call On Me' This Friday

Global hitmaker Bebe Rexha will release her new single, "Call On Me," on Friday, March 31. The track is from her third studio album, "BEBE," out April 28.

Listen to a new preview of the upcoming single below!

The news follows the recent arrival of the multi-platinum artist's '70s-infused single "Heart Wants What It Wants" and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta collaboration "I'm Good (Blue)."

Destined to be one of the summer's hottest tickets, Rexha's upcoming North American tour kicks off in Phoenix, AZ on May 31 and stops in most major cities, before winding up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on June 30. Tickets are on sale now.

"Heart Wants What It Wants" is the hotly anticipated follow-up to the global smash "I'm Good (Blue)" - a reunion with super-producer David Guetta that riffs on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." After a snippet went viral on TikTok in late 2022, the banger topped the charts in more than 20 countries and has amassed over 1.1 billion streams. It reached #1 at Top 40, Hot AC and Dance radio and was nominated for a GRAMMY® Award along with winning an MTV European Music Award.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration "Me, Myself & I" and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation "In The Name Of Love." In 2017, she struck gold with "Meant To Be," a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum). Rexha has since garnered over 16 billion cumulative streams.

"Meant To Be" earned Rexha a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards, where she was also up for Best New Artist. The pop star has released two critically acclaimed albums, 2018's Expectations and 2021's Better Mistakes. Expect to hear beloved hits from all of those project's on Rexha's upcoming tour as well as recent smashes like "Heart Wants What It Wants."

Listen to a preview of the new single here:

I CALL ON ME pic.twitter.com/xRB7Am7VZl - Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 22, 2023

Bebe Rexha 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 3 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

June 4 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

June 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

June 7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

June 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 10 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Pride Fest

June 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

June 15 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

June 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

June 21 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

June 23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

June 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

June 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern