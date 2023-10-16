Barry Manilow Sets Five Nights at Radio City Music Hall

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and The Bowery Presents announced today that Barry Manilow will perform five consecutive nights at Radio City Music Hall from Wednesday, April 17 through Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Following Manilow’s five night run this past May and June, the April 2024 shows will mark Manilow’s 40th - 44th lifetime performances at the legendary venue. Tickets for all five shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 20 at 10:00AM.

Barry Manilow - a GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music will perform an array of his hit songs, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can't Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).” Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists.

The multi-award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the number one Adult Contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Tickets for all five shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 20 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, October 21 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.