Baroness Extend Fan-Voted 'Your Baroness' Tour

Baroness extend their "Your Baroness - An Intimate Evening with Baroness" tour into the New Year, with an additional five weeks of dates launching Jan. 14.

As the band did on the first leg of the special performances, Baroness is giving fans the power to create their setlist. "Your Baroness - An Intimate Evening with Baroness" ticket purchasers will be provided with a link to cast their vote for the ten songs they want to hear at the show. Baroness's entire catalog will be fair game with no song off limits. Voting will close one week prior to each performance.

After being forced to miss a handful of shows on the initial leg of the tour, Baroness has rescheduled as many of those shows as possible: Salt Lake City, Denver, Lawrence and St. Louis. The band will use the fan-voted setlist from the postponed November dates for the first set of the evening, and give new ticket purchasers the opportunity to select the slate of songs played during the second performance of the evening.

In addition to picking the band's setlist, every attendee will also receive a free, limited-edition Your Baroness tour poster print, to be picked up at the merch booth the night of the show.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 am local time. COVID-19 protocols will vary by venue and municipality but all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or have the option to provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event (where allowed). All concertgoers will be required to wear masks.

Baroness were days away from launching their Australian tour in support of Gold & Grey (listen here) when the lockdowns began. The foursome had recently completed an extensive European tour and were looking to spend the Spring of 2020 on the road with Against Me! as part of a co-headlining trek that traversed North America. Weeks later, and in the midst of the most restrictive part of the pandemic, the band released one of the first-of-its-kind composite videos, dubbed "Tourniquet (Socially Distant)," the stirring song took on new meaning as the band members, dripping with emotional intensity, performed in isolation.

The GRAMMY® Award nominated Baroness is John Baizley (vocals/guitar), Gina Gleason (guitar), Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums). The Philadelphia-meets-New York based band have grown to be one of rock music's most critically-revered as well as one of the most inventive artists of the modern era with each release in their kaleidoscopic canon seeing the band further defining their unique musical vantage point.

Gold & Grey arrived in June of 2019 with Stereogum saying the collection "is the best thing Baroness has ever done... a masterpiece," NME declaring it "a work of art in the truest sense of the word " and NPR, noting the synchronicity between Baroness' music and imagery, observing that "Gold & Grey feels like a callback to the heyday of the rock album as art object." The 17-track release debuted atop Billboard's Hard Rock Albums Sales and Independent Albums' Charts and found the band gracing the covers of both Revolver and Kerrang! magazines. Baroness documented the album's creation in a series of videos, dubbed "Making Gold & Grey" (https://smarturl.it/makinggoldandgrey).

Baroness' catalog of studio recordings is: Gold & Grey (2019), Purple (2015), Yellow & Green (2012), Blue Record (2009), Red Album (2007), A Grey Sigh in a Flower Husk (Split LP, 2007), Second (EP, 2004) and First (EP, 2004).

Tour Dates

January 14 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony

January 15 Charlotte, NC The Milestone Club

January 16 Atlanta, GA The Earl

January 18 Orlando, FL Will's Pub

January 19 Tampa, FL Crowbar

January 21 New Orleans, LA The Parish at House of Blues

January 22 Houston, TX The Secret Group

January 23 Austin, TX Mohawk

January 25 Tucson, AZ Hotel Congress

January 26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

January 28 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

January 29 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

January 30 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

January 31 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues

February 2 Salt Lake City, UT State Room

February 4 Denver, CO Globe Hall

February 5 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

February 6 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill

February 8 Dallas, TX Three Links

February 9 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street

February 11 Nashville, TN The End

February 12 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

February 13 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

February 15 Toronto, ON at Horseshoe Tavern

February 17 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey

February 18 Montreal, QC Bar le Ritz PDB

February 19 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs