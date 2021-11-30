Band of Horses Share New Song 'In Need of Repair'

Band of Horses have shared "In Need of Repair", the latest song to be revealed from their forthcoming album.

"In Need of Repair" showcases band founder Ben Bridwell's heartfelt lyrics that touch on the fracturing of relationships, the hypotheticals that come from those moments, and the honesty it takes to admit you need to fix what is intrinsically wrong. Bridwell's trademark lyrics are elegant in their stark simplicity as he pleads, "It's not enough" over odd tonic chording and breezy, laconic drumming. The song is also featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music.

The song is included on their sixth studio album and first record in more than five years Things Are Great, out January 21, 2022 via BMG. Sonically, the album is a return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses. It's available for pre-order here.

There might be no other band that was able to channel the generational anxiety of 20-somethings in those early millennial years and turn it into such powerful and inclusive art. Band of Horses fashioned gorgeously ragged epics, Ben Bridwell's high-flying vocals and eccentric enunciation floating like a specter over sweeping soundscapes that felt like prelude to a dream. The songs always veered between two points: dark and light, strength and vulnerability, apathy and devotion, hope and despair, but hope always nosed a little ahead.

Band founder Bridwell is a keen and enthusiastic storyteller, but also a relentless observer of the quirks and vagaries of the human heart and the peculiar beauty of dysfunction. He possesses the heightened sensitivity of a hyper-aware soul, ever- watchful and wary that there might be a pothole, a pitfall or a monster under the bed, always a little suspicious of happiness and human connection. Full of profundity, truth and sometimes just homespun advice of how to live, Band of Horses songs have become anthems, mantras and touchstones for fans.

Listen to the new single here: