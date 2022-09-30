Bailey Bryan Releases New Single 'Passion'

Self-proclaimed "sensitive bad bitch" Bailey Bryan releases her newest sensational single and accompanying music video, "Passion."

On "Passion," Bailey draws elements from 90's R&B, funk and pop while putting her own signature twist on the pulsing, upbeat track. The sultry video combines modern and retro visuals, from her futuristic metallic beachfront look to her groovy lava lamp inspired aesthetic. Viewers see Bailey let loose as she opens up to listeners about what she really needs.

Of the single, Bailey shared, "'Passion' is basically my fun, sexy, funky way of saying I need and deserve hella effort and reassurance out of a relationship or it's not gonna work. I love to blow things out of proportion with my music, so I wrote it after I went on one really boring date with an NBA player who clearly thought he was too cool to try. But the song over all is about a feeling I've had in many dating situations before."

The latest single follows Bailey's fiery collab "MF" ft. 24kGoldn, an explosive earworm that encourages letting go of toxic people and prioritizing yourself. The single garnered nearly 4 million streams in its first 2 months and was featured on 33 New Music Friday playlists across the globe upon release.

Following her highly successful project 'Fresh Start,' which solidified Bailey as Ladygunn's "fav pop songstress," she is transitioning into a new phase with upcoming project 'Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1.' This new chapter will provide more of the genre-bending, and vulnerable-yet-confident tracks that have earned her dedicated listeners across the globe.

Originally from the West coast of Washington, Bailey moved to Nashville at the age of 17 and now has taken her talents to Los Angeles, which she cites as a major influence in her new era. After honing her songwriting craft in Nashville, stepping into a new environment allowed her to fully embrace a new chapter in her life.

Watch the new music video here: