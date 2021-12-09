Babe Rainbow Release 'Smash the Machine' Single

Today, Australia's very own psychedelic warriors Babe Rainbow are back with a new single entitled "Smash the Machine." The driving, psychedelic wrecking ball of a song features a guitar flanging out in the background, a groovy bass line throughout, and the silly talk-singing melodies we've come to expect from the band.

Bringing to mind the sunshine feeling of Harry Nilsson's The Point, The Beatles' Yellow Submarine or other children-oriented music films and television programs from the sixties and seventies, the song is an air adventure out of your head and into the screen. A contradictory joyous choir of harmony to juxtapose its biting commentary on technology and consumerism.

The single bookends a year that started with Babe Rainbow collaborating with Jaden Smith on their fourth LP, Changing Colours, pushing the envelope on what the intersection of rainbow psyche and hip hop sounds like.

Listen to the new single here: