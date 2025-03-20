Bôa Joins Lollapalooza 2025 Lineup This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



U.K. alt-rock trio bôa will be appearing at the Chicago-renowned music festival Lollapalooza this summer, July 31-August 3, alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Cage the Elephant, Djo, Remi Wolf, and more.

In addition to the exciting news, bôa will head out next month for their spring U.S./U.K. tour starting April 26 in Dallas, TX, at Longhorn Ballroom and will make stops in Charlotte for a sold-out show at The Underground on May 4, Washington D.C. at 9:30 Club on May 6, Minneapolis at First Avenue on May 13, and more. This U.S. spring tour follows the footsteps of their 2024 sold-out fall U.S. run, which included The Fonda in Los Angeles, Thalia Hall in Chicago, and two nights at Warsaw in New York City. See all newly announced dates here.

bôa released their long-awaited new album, Whiplash, on October 18th, which received praise from Variety, OFFICE, Flood, Nylon, Clash, Brooklyn Vegan, and more. Produced by Chris Zane (Jack Antonoff, Passion Pit, St. Lucia), Whiplash is a melody-driven 13-song collection that references the band’s personal highs and lows and our collective cultural unrest. By tackling universal sentiments of pain, solitude, and triumph, Whiplash immediately transcends any generational divide, making bôa feel perpetually fresh.

Since bôa’s 1998 cult favorite “Duvet” resurfaced on TikTok, the song has soundtracked nearly 410K videos and gathered over 900 million collective streams on Spotify. Its resurgence with a new generation of fans inspired bôa to come back together to write and record new music with a renewed sense of passion. Billie Eilish is amongst some of the newest fans and has posted “Duvet” across her socials since the resurgence. Today, the band has gathered over 1 billion streams across their catalog, while “Duvet” has officially been certified Platinum in North America.

SPRING TOUR 2025

U.S.

April 25 - Moody X-Fest, Rice University, Houston, TX

April 26 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

April 30 - The Plaza - Orlando, FL

May 1 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

May 3 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

May 4 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC- SOLD-OUT

May 6 - 9:30 Club - Washington D.C.

May 7 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

May 9 - Electric City - Buffalo, NY

May 10 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

May 12 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

May 13 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

July 31 - Aug 3 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL *Newly added

U.K.

June 10 - New Century Hall - Manchester, U.K.

June 11 - Newcastle University - Newcastle, U.K. - SOLD-OUT

June 12 - Queens Hall - Edinburgh, U.K.

June 14 - National Stadium - Dublin, U.K.

June 16 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, U.K. - SOLD-OUT

June 17 - Stylus - Leeds, U.K.

June 19 - SWX - Bristol, U.K.

June 20 - Tramshed - Cardiff, U.K.

June 21 - 02 Forum - London, U.K.

July 25 - Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK.

Photo Credit: Rob Blackham

Comments