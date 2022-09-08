BLACKSTARKIDS Release 'CYBERKISS 2 U*' Single Featuring beabadoobee

BLACKSTARKIDS have released their new single "CYBERKISS 2 U*" featuring award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee from their upcoming project CYBERKISS*, out September 23 via Dirty Hit. "CYBERKISS 2 U*" is a genre-bending earworm that captures the overwhelming spectacle and unrestrained joy of New York's downtown party scene.

"We were inspired by electronic and colorful music from our childhood like Daft Punk and Jamiroquai," share BLACKSTARKIDS on the track. "Also New York culture in general, the scene that kids have going on down there played a big role in how we wanted our music to sound. Working with Beabadoobee and her producer Jacob Budgen was an amazing experience, because we were fans first then became friends while we toured together. Working together felt natural and was a super fun experience."

"CYBERKISS 2 U*" follows the recent release of lead single "SEX APPEAL," which pays homage to R&B and hip-hop royalty such as The Neptunes, Timbaland, and Missy Eliot, and bounces with early 2000s magnetism.

Putting out music at a prolific rate and making waves for their formidable songwriting and producing talents, as well as their endless energy and truly limitless sound, BLACKSTARKIDS' recent singles follow their 2021 album Puppies Forever, a bold, expressive means of keeping your youth alive within you that includes standout Gen-Z anthems "ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS*," "JUNO," and "FIGHT CLUB."

The album received critical acclaim from New York Times, MTV, UPROXX, Billboard, Alternative Press, SPIN, Ones To Watch, Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit, DIY, Coup De Main, and more.

Well on their way to indie stardom, BLACKSTARKIDS just wrapped an extensive North American tour with COIN which saw them stop at major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, and a hometown Kansas City show. The band also recently wrapped nationwide tours with Glass Animals, beabadoobee, Christian Leave, and GroupLove.

BLACKSTARKIDS' blend garage rock with synth-punk and hip-hop to usher in a new surge of indie. They incorporate each member's wide-ranging influences into their blissful DIY sound - such as Toro Y Moi, N*E*R*D*, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Outkast, Odd Future, and A Tribe Called Quest - which was heard on their "black coming of age trilogy" of projects Let's Play Sports, Surf and Whatever, Man that featured critically acclaimed singles including "BRITNEY BITCH" and "FRANKIE MUNIZ."

Listen to the new single here: