BBMAK Reveal New Album Artwork and Full Track Listing

BBMAK, Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally who recently reunited after a 15-year hiatus have revealed the official album artwork and full track listing for their brand new album Powerstation.

Billboard Magazine announced the news earlier today here!

"When we got back together last year, we never dreamed we would end up where we are today. We had such good times with BBMak, from touring with *NSYNC to performing on The Tonight Show to being a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we thought maybe that was enough. But when we got together again, the magic was still there, so much so that we started writing music again like not a moment had passed. The result is Powerstation, which is coming out in August and we literally can't wait for you all to hear it. We've been absolutely blown away by the love, support and excitement from everyone who has come to see us at our shows or written to us online to tell us how much it means to you that we're together again." Christian, Mark & Ste

Powerstation which is set to be released in August and was produced by BBMAK, Jonathan Radford, Steve Chrisanthou (Corinne Bailey Rae) & Firebox and features the current single, "Bullet Train." Click here to listen: http://smarturl.it/e7dwor and watch the lyric video: https://youtu.be/kGmxv6wW9XU.

The band are confirmed to perform on Good Morning America August 20.

To coincide with the release of Powerstation, the group has one of kind unique items up for grabs. The BBMAK Vintage Merch Bundle includes; 1 vintage signed postcard, 2 vintage stickers, set of four pins, and three guitar picks, in addition, fans can choose one of BBMAK's songs and they will record an acoustic performance of that song just for you!, Or receive one short video message from the band or send one to a friend!, Receive one disposable camera from the band, filled with images taken in the studio, on tour, or around town.

Other exclusive items include; handwritten & signed lyric sheet for one BBMAK song of your choosing, signed polaroid photo (no two are alike) of the band and, of course, the new album signed by the band. Click here to view all items & order:http://bbmak.com/merch/

"Powerstation" Album Track Listing

1. Bullet Train

2. So Far Away

3. No One Like You

4. Uncivil War

5. You Don't See Me

6. We Can Be Lovers

7. Wolves

8. Falling Up

9. Out Of Time

10. Powerstation

BBMAK just wrapped the first leg of their North America tour last week. The tour, dubbed "Back Here" after their massive 1999 worldwide hit, travelled through such cities as Boston (SOLD OUT), New York, Nashville & Austin, TX. The band will announce Fall 2019 dates in the coming weeks.

"We are very busy in the studio putting the finishing touches to our third studio album. We are so thrilled to be hitting the road for a full tour in May since we absolutely loved our first few shows last November, and were blown away seeing all the fans come out after all those years away. We're excited to get back on stage and play, as we have a special set of shows planned, which will include brand new BBMAK music. Our fans have really stood with us and we can't wait for them to hear it!" said Ste, Mark & Christian

The multi-platinum selling English pop group has sold more than three million albums, and had hit singles worldwide between 1999 and 2003, when they disbanded.

Best known for their self-penned infectious guitar driven hits "Back Here," "Out of My Heart" and "The Ghost of You and Me," BBMAK was one of the few bands from that genre to play their own instruments. Billboard Magazine named "Back Here" the 9th Greatest Boy Band Song of All Time. See here!

BBMAK set the world on fire in 2001 when they released their debut single 'Back Here'. The song raced up the pop charts hitting the top spot in many countries including America and propelled the group on to repeated success with follow up singles, 'Still On Your Side', 'Out of My Heart' and 'The Ghost of You and Me'. BBMAK have sold over 3.5 million worldwide to date and 2019 will see them releasing their third studio album and doing their first tour in 16 years.





