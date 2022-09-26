Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

"Stoney Lonesome Road" from the album reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Award-Winner Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Album & Sets Hometown Date For Release Party

With singles from the album gaining global recognition, the long-awaited album from the Dayton-based award-winning band has been released.

Defining their signature sound as 'modern classic rock,' celebrated Dayton-area band, Ludlow Creek has finally unveiled their latest album, "Which Way is Forward." Released on September 16th, 2022, the album is dubbed as Ludlow Creek's magnum opus, featuring some of the band's best songs to date. "Stoney Lonesome Road" from the album reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart. Two other singles have helped the band rack up more than 50K Spotify streams in 2022 alone. These achievements propelled the group to a 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association Award win.

The band posted to their Facebook page: "IT'S HERE! 'Which Way Is Forward,' our brand-new album, is now officially released and available on all the major streaming services... Amazon, Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc. You can hear samples of all tracks at those outlets and make digital purchases for your listening pleasure. We'll also have "W.W.I.F." CDs available for purchase when we formally celebrate the release on October 8th in Tipp City, Ohio. Tickets for the Release Party are going quickly. You can secure your tickets(s) at https://www.ludlowcreek.com/wwif-tickets/."

Having started their musical journey as a cover band in Ohio, Ludlow Creek is a group of close friends whose musical aspirations brought them together, beckoning them to start creating original music. The new album serves as a prominent milestone for Ludlow Creek, as it is their second full-length studio album. This album signifies the expansion of the band's discography and the evolution of their musical prowess.

More details about Ludlow Creek can be seen on their official band website at http://www.ludlowcreek.com.

