Atlanta’s B.U.G Antman Drops Surreal Debut EP 'Y’all Ugly'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising Atlanta artist B.U.G Antman unveiled the Y’all Ugly EP, a psychedelic and groove-steeped trip through the aspirations, anxieties, and indulgences of a budding rap surrealist. The immersive project is Antman’s most hypnotic and colorful yet. The tracks zoom through sticky soundscapes, surprising samples, strange interludes, neon highs, and shadowy lows. Our hero is effortless with both melody and rhythm, tumbling bars, and perfectly placed ad-libs.

On the previously unheard “Tortoise,” Antman rides a dark wave of gravity-free synth and skittering drums. Amid the unnerving atmosphere, his voice stays low to the ground, gravelly, as he stays focused on his grind: “One in the air, I’ma pop out this s--- like a tortoise / Never seen a drought, I ain’t never seen a shortage / Bought it full price, I ain’t never seen a mortgage, whoa.”

Antman shared a message to accompany the EP: "I know the title is a bit confrontational, but there's a simple explanation! To me, accepting being ugly is analogous to accepting yourself fully and freely, warts and all, because regardless, ‘u gotta love yourself’ — u.g.l.y.”

Sure enough, Y’all Ugly is often focused on winning but also unafraid to explore dark themes. Antman previewed the EP with a pair of singles: “145 mph,” a woozy celebration of fast living that also tapped into the cost and coping that comes with the territory; and “Make Sense,” a lush cut that champions self-expression, intense focus, and getting money. The latter came with a visual rollercoaster of a video (HERE) and transfixed tastemakers upon arrival. Billboard put the song on their “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week.” VIBE plugged it on “New Hip-Hop to Ride Out To.” BET highlighted the single in their new music roundup. And Dirty Glove Bastard professed, “The psychedelic track showcases his magnetic charisma and innovative artistry.”

Before that was the vibrant “Meltdown” and its appropriately drippy video (HERE). Throughout, though, Antman has continued to serve his fans — known as the “Colony” — a steady stream of music and visuals across his various social accounts, underscoring his outsized charisma, otherworldly talent, and commitment to world-building. Over the past few years, he’s crawled his way to the top of the new Atlanta scene, developing his singular approach across a series of projects including Goats on a Cliff (2020), Trap Infested (2023), and I See Colors (2023).

Antman hit the gas heading into 2024 with his Bug EP, produced by Bakkwoods (SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, Ken Carson), but Y’all Ugly is an undeniable level-up — the sound of a one-of-one artist coming into his own auteurish vision. Stick around to see what B.U.G Antman dreams up next.

ABOUT B.U.G ANTMAN:

B.U.G Antman won’t let anyone outwork him. Recently, the 24-year-old rapper from Atlanta has been going all in, developing an impressive portfolio of independent singles like “Over Knees” and “Phone On Private,” which showcase his blend of straight-ahead rap bars with adventurous vocal inflections. Antman and his rapidly growing fanbase — which he lovingly calls his “colony” — are looking toward the future and aiming to leave a mark. The young B.U.G got his name because he preferred being outside catching critters to being parked on a couch playing video games. In high school, he discovered Lil Wayne and became obsessed with rap. After graduating, he decided to dedicate all his energy to making his own music.

From 2020 through the beginning of 2024, he worked to establish his presence in Atlanta and online. Soon, the young MC began to establish his signature sound. He released music at a rapid clip, creating every day but growing far more selective with what he put into the world. Those early singles and the Bakkwoods-produced Bug EP drew the attention of Terrence “Snake” Hawkins, Veeze’s label partner and manager, who implored Warner to ink B.U.G as soon as possible. Now, B.U.G Antman is itching to prove that he’s ready to deliver his most thrilling album to date. And that he’s in this for the long haul: “I am not letting this soak in. I’m just getting started.”

Photo Credit: Jordon Wells

Comments