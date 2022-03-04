Art-Pop Artist Selci Releases Her Debut Album 'Fallen Woman I'

Calgary-based art-pop artist Selci released her debut full-length album, Fallen Woman I today, the first in a two-part album series this year. Fallen Woman I is an electronic patchwork that blends ambient electronica with 90's house and trip hop. The stylized arrangements are augmented with vintage synths and complex drum programming. In conjunction with the release, Selci has directed and shared a video for the track "Luscious Lovin'."

Regarding the album series, Selci explained, "'Fallen Woman' is a reflection on modern day relationships. It's a breakup record where I reflect on my changing views of what a relationship should be. With honesty I want to celebrate people's willingness to be open, to leaving behind the taboos and societal expectations that have been limiting for women, and non-cisgender people, since there has been a 'society'."

Discussing "Luscious Lovin," Selci noted, "This is a super sexy track inspired by 90's house music. It's all about loving everybody in every form. It's about leaving a monogamous relationship to experience all genders and bodies as beautiful and sensual beings. The video is a collage of juicy and luscious imagery. Elusive seduction is implied through partial shots of the human body, flower petals, squished fruit and close ups of glossy lips. We played with gentle nudity, covering body parts with flowers, fruit and shadows. Our goal was to portray an openness to sexuality through satisfying visual symbolism."

Selci believes it was her approach to 'empathetic sound design' that helped her build a world to honor 'Fallen Woman' of the ages. Part I is a radically passionate submission to love and lust, powered by heavy use of synths, programmed drums and hardware effects. While on part II, Selci enters a gentler electroacoustic approach to production. With the gently swirling sounds of pedal steel, double bass, strings and soft synths, we are processed into an emotive dreamland.

Recorded at The National Music Centre and at Calgary Recording Company, the Fallen Woman albums were mixed by Sylvia Massy (Prince, Kate Bush), Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Owen Pallett) and Beatchild (Drake, Shad). The two-part Fallen Woman showcases Selci's dynamic vocal range and her broad palette as a producer. Part I features a more electro, alt-pop focus, while part II, due in the autumn of 2022, is its electro-acoustic counterpart.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: