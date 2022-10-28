Arm's Length Release Debut Album 'Never Before Seen, Never Again Found'

Arm's Length have shared their highly anticipated debut full-length album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found, out now via Wax Bodega.

Along with its title, titanic emo punk compositions, and melodic beauty, Never Before Seen, Never Again Found feels like a defining record of a new generation of emo because of where it's from: three young people grappling with the brutality, confusion, and deep-rooted family traumas of 21st century life amid the funerals, farm fields, and strip malls of a rural, small-town Ontario community, with little hope of getting out.

"Never Before Seen, Never Again Found tells a story from start to finish,'" explains vocalist and guitarist Allen Steinberg. "It's a combination of sounds and topics we've experimented with before, but we think we've taken things to another level through song structure and more vivid storytelling. We truly hope anyone listening can relate to these songs and feel something when they listen."

Alongside the announcement, Arm's Length has shared a music video for "Tough Love". On the track, Steinberg explains, "'Tough Love' is a more lighthearted approach to our usual melancholic songwriting. The subject matter in the lyrics and the melodic elements is very much the same, but it's done in a different way. We wanted to write a cohesive song that feeds into our quiet / loud dynamics and also add some y'allternative twang."

"Tough Love" joins singles "Object Permanence" and "In Loving Memory", both released prior to today's album. The singles have gained the attention of notable outlets such as SPIN, Exclaim, Loudwire, BrooklynVegan, Hot Topic, State Of The Scene, idobi Radio, and many others.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new single here: