Archers of Loaf Release New Single 'Aimee' Off Forthcoming Album

On October 21, Archers of Loaf will release their new album, Reason in Decline, via Merge Records. It marks the band's first full-length studio album in over two decades. The LP was recently lauded in The New York Times' Fall Preview, which noted that "singer-guitarist Eric Bachmann reclaims the band's lovably ornery spirit, working in the hard truths of middle age." In addition, Brooklyn Vegan included the LP in its "Albums We're Anticipating for Fall 2022" feature.

Throughout the LP, the band reshapes its powerful twin-guitar tumult into expansive backdrops that sparkle and cast shadows around Bachmann's haunting ballads. Today they release "Aimee," a dusty, fingerpicked ode that echoes plaintively in a light-streaked cave of plinks, flutters, and moaning guitar twang.

Bachmann explains: "Right in the middle of an album about war profiteering, suicide ideation, modern propaganda and the struggle against anti-intellectualism comes this brief exhalation in the form of a tender, albeit dystopian, love song."

Though Archers of Loaf have played a handful of reunion shows in the past couple of decades, the band is set to embark on their first tour in support of Reason in Decline this fall, and today they announce additional tour dates for 2023.

The first leg kicks off November 29 in Baltimore and includes stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and Richmond before concluding in Asheville on December 4. The newly confirmed dates start on January 10 in Pittsburgh and conclude in Seattle on February 12. Along the way, the band will stop in Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the 2022 dates are on sale now, and tickets for the 2023 tour go on sale Friday, September 30, at 10am local. All shows are listed below.

Archers of Loaf previously shared the roaring "Screaming Undercover" and lead single "In the Surface Noise." The tracks have seen support from, among other outlets, NPR, Under the Radar, No Depression, and American Songwriter.

Tour Dates

Nov 29 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

Dec 2 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

Dec 4 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Jan 10 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

Jan 11 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

Jan 12 - El Club - Detroit, MI

Jan 13 - The Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

Jan 14 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

Jan 15 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

Feb 7 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 8 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Feb 10 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

Feb 11 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

Feb 12 - Neumos - Seattle, WA