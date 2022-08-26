Anitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe Edition

After a massive month of showstopping releases, Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta continues to celebrate 'Anitta August' with the release of the Deluxe Edition of her smash album Versions of Me via Warner Records.

The album features the 15 original tracks from the Versions of Me album released earlier this year, along with five new tracks with a star-studded line-up of collaborators including Missy Elliott, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Nicky Jam, HARV, L7NNON, Maffio, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio and Dadju.

Anitta first began teasing the deluxe album at the start of August on social media to much fanfare and excitement. Setting the stage for the deluxe album's arrival, the global pop powerhouse dropped a new music video every week of August, leading up to the release beginning with the sizzling video "Gata," followed by the steamy "El Que Espera" featuring Maluma.

Last week, Anitta finally released the highly anticipated "Lobby" featuring Missy Elliott. Rolling Stone heralded "Lobby" as "a major moment" and "sleek and upbeat." PAPER called it "a sultry, gleaming house track" and The FADER declared it "an upbeat earworm touting the joys of sensuality." The new single was also met with praise from Pitchfork, Complex, Billboard, W Magazine and more.

The deluxe album release comes at an exciting time for Anitta, as she gears up for her inaugural performance at the MTV Video Music Awards stage this Sunday where she will make her VMA broadcast performance debut. She is also nominated at this year's VMAs in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver" - a historic nomination as Anitta is the "first Brazilian to be nominated for a solo project in the history of the VMAs." The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ at 8PM ET on August 28th.

Further making history, she recently earned a Guinness World Record as the first Latin solo artist to reach #1 on Global Spotify.

In April, Anitta released Versions of Me to critical acclaim and praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, The New York Times, NME and more. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify, with over 40 million streams.

Following the album's release, Anitta performed at Coachella where, as Variety proclaimed, she "wowed" the crowd with a 45-minute set that featured a "mind-boggling mixture of genres, emphasizing the Brazilian and Latin music that rose her to stardom."

Anitta is managed by Brandon Silverstein/Founder of S10 Entertainment. Listen to the new single here: