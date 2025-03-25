Ani DiFranco Shares New Dates for 'Unprecedented Sh!t: The Tour'

Check out the new dates, which also include appearances from Hurray for the Riff Raff and Tune-Yards.
Ani DiFranco has revealed the newest round of dates for “Unprecedented Sh!t: The Tour” in support of her 23rd album Unprecedented Sh!t. On August 27th, DiFranco heads out with acclaimed artist Hurray for the Riff Raff for nine shows, before joining up with Tune-Yards on September 9th for four additional performances. For a full list of dates, see below or go to anidifranco.com.
About the pairings, DiFranco shares, “Nothing heals my soul like music. And more specifically - making music in the company of other badasses. What a total joy it’s gonna be to share the stage with both Hurray for the Riff Raff and Tune-Yards this summer! I couldn’t be looking forward to it more.”
Since “UnprecedentedSh!t: The Tour” began in January, shows have been selling out throughout the US. The next leg of “Unprecedented Sh!t: The Tour” begins on April 7th with most dates sold out already or with low ticket alerts. Righteous Babe artist Wryn opens the evening as their debut album Shapes will be released later this week. “I love Wryn’s music, and hope you do too” says DiFranco on Wryn joining the label and opening the next leg of the tour.
On June 11th, DiFranco will begin her European run at Royal Albert Hall in London. The evening will feature special guest (and Righteous Babe labelmate) Anais Mitchell, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning creator of Hadestown. She will spend the rest of June performing in Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, which includes a return to the Glastonbury Festival after eight years. And on July 13th, DiFranco will take the stage at the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, opening an evening with The Avett Brothers.
On April 18th the Film Forum in New York will present the US theatrical premiere of
1-800-ON-HER-OWN, a documentary on DiFranco’s rise. The film is a vulnerable look at her life today, as she struggles to balance artistry with the demands of family. For a full list of showings and ticket information go to anidifranco.film.
In addition to being an acclaimed recording artist, DiFranco is also a poet, author and Broadway performer. She released a collection of poems and paintings titled Verses in 2007. Her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream was a New York Times Top 10 best seller in 2019, and her children’s books The Knowing and Show Up and Vote are out now. In 2024, DiFranco completed a 5-month run on Broadway as ‘Persephone’ in Hadestown.
with special guest Wryn
April 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
April 8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
April 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
April 12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
April 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
April 16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
April 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
April 19 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
April 20– Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
April 22– Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
April 23– Gardiner, ME – Johnson Hall Opera House
April 25 – North Adams, MA – Hunter Center
April 26 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
June 11 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (with Anais Mitchell)
June 12 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma
June 14 – Rome, IT – Casa del Jazz
June 15 – Ferrara, IT – Courtyard of the Estense Castle
June 17 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
June 18 – Düsseldorf, DE – Savoy Theater
June 19 – Berlin, DE – Passion Church Kreuzberg
June 22 – Dublin, IE – National Concert Hall
June 24 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse International Centre for Music
June 25 – Glasgow, UK – Pavilion Theatre Glasgow
June 27 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival
June 28 – Coventry, UK – Warwick Arts Centre
June 29 – Cardiff, UK – New Theatre Cardiff
July 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 27– Deerfield, MA – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing
August 28 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms
August 30 – Shelburne, VT – Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum
August 31 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
September 2 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live
September 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
September 5 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium
September 6 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum
September 7 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
September 9 – Fort Collins, CO – New Belgium Brewery
September 10 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
September 11 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
September 14 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
Photo credit: Shervin Lainez
Videos