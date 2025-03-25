Ani DiFranco Shares New Dates for 'Unprecedented Sh!t: The Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ani DiFranco has revealed the newest round of dates for “Unprecedented Sh!t: The Tour” in support of her 23rd album Unprecedented Sh!t. On August 27th, DiFranco heads out with acclaimed artist Hurray for the Riff Raff for nine shows, before joining up with Tune-Yards on September 9th for four additional performances. For a full list of dates, see below or go to anidifranco.com.

About the pairings, DiFranco shares, “Nothing heals my soul like music. And more specifically - making music in the company of other badasses. What a total joy it’s gonna be to share the stage with both Hurray for the Riff Raff and Tune-Yards this summer! I couldn’t be looking forward to it more.”

Since “UnprecedentedSh!t: The Tour” began in January, shows have been selling out throughout the US. The next leg of “Unprecedented Sh!t: The Tour” begins on April 7th with most dates sold out already or with low ticket alerts. Righteous Babe artist Wryn opens the evening as their debut album Shapes will be released later this week. “I love Wryn’s music, and hope you do too” says DiFranco on Wryn joining the label and opening the next leg of the tour.

On June 11th, DiFranco will begin her European run at Royal Albert Hall in London. The evening will feature special guest (and Righteous Babe labelmate) Anais Mitchell, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning creator of Hadestown. She will spend the rest of June performing in Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, which includes a return to the Glastonbury Festival after eight years. And on July 13th, DiFranco will take the stage at the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, opening an evening with The Avett Brothers.

On April 18th the Film Forum in New York will present the US theatrical premiere of

1-800-ON-HER-OWN, a documentary on DiFranco’s rise. The film is a vulnerable look at her life today, as she struggles to balance artistry with the demands of family. For a full list of showings and ticket information go to anidifranco.film.

In addition to being an acclaimed recording artist, DiFranco is also a poet, author and Broadway performer. She released a collection of poems and paintings titled Verses in 2007. Her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream was a New York Times Top 10 best seller in 2019, and her children’s books The Knowing and Show Up and Vote are out now. In 2024, DiFranco completed a 5-month run on Broadway as ‘Persephone’ in Hadestown.

Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour Dates

with special guest Wryn

April 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

April 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

April 12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

April 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

April 16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

April 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

April 19 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

April 20– Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

April 22– Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

April 23– Gardiner, ME – Johnson Hall Opera House

April 25 – North Adams, MA – Hunter Center

April 26 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

June 11 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (with Anais Mitchell)

June 12 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

June 14 – Rome, IT – Casa del Jazz

June 15 – Ferrara, IT – Courtyard of the Estense Castle

June 17 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

June 18 – Düsseldorf, DE – Savoy Theater

June 19 – Berlin, DE – Passion Church Kreuzberg

June 22 – Dublin, IE – National Concert Hall

June 24 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse International Centre for Music

June 25 – Glasgow, UK – Pavilion Theatre Glasgow

June 27 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival

June 28 – Coventry, UK – Warwick Arts Centre

June 29 – Cardiff, UK – New Theatre Cardiff

with The Avett Brothers

July 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

with special guest Hurray for the Riff Raff

August 27– Deerfield, MA – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing

August 28 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms

August 30 – Shelburne, VT – Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum

August 31 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

September 2 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live

September 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

September 5 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium

September 6 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum

September 7 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

with special guest Tune-Yards

September 9 – Fort Collins, CO – New Belgium Brewery

September 10 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

September 11 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

September 14 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

Comments