Andy Grammer Releases New Single 'Joy'

Today, acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer has released "Joy," an emotion-filled new track via Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

Andy, who is known for engaging, energizing and empowering audiences across the world with his chart-topping radio hits, takes listeners through experiences of fear, doubt, sorrow, grief, pressure, jealousy and shame before finally finding joy as evidenced in the new track's hook, "I found joy, yeah she opened up my eyes and gave me wings and halo rings and taught me how to fly."

On the inspiration for the song, Andy said:

"I have always loved the word 'Joy.' I feel like it has a depth, a grounded spiritual center, something deeper and more substantial than happiness. It's somehow light and weighty at the same time. I wanted to capture all that while still having a party and I think we did."

Honored with another reason to rejoice, Andy has recently reached an unprecedented milestone. He officially stands out as the No. 1 "Happy Pop" Streaming Artist and has registered over 3 billion artist streams. This accolade has been buoyed by the runaway success of recent tracks "Lease On Life," which Andy created under the inspiration of a newfound perspective he gained during the pandemic and has generated over 30 million total streams, "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," a genre-bending single that was written about boldly owning your individuality, and "Love Myself," Andy's latest release which is about the importance of loving and accepting yourself. All of these songs are building towards a bigger vision for Andy's fifth full-length album due out in late 2022.

Andy will also kick off The Art of Joy Tour on Friday, February 4 at Resorts World in Monticello, NY. The first leg of the tour includes 18 dates with stops in Cleveland, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and more.

A second leg of the tour, which kicks off Tuesday, May 31 at Paramount Theatre in Austin, was also just announced with 17 new dates including stops in Dallas, Nashville, Cincinnati, Atlanta and more. VIP packages and tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 1 and Friday, February 4 respectively at 10 AM local time and can be purchased here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 4 - Monticello, NY - Resorts World

Sat, Feb 5 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at del Lago Resort

Mon, Feb 7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Wed, Feb 9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

Fri, Feb 11 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sat, Feb 12 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Mon, Feb 14 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Tues, Feb 15 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Thurs, Feb 17 - Chicago, IL - Park West

Sat, Feb 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Tues, Feb 22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Wed, Feb 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell

Fri, Feb 25 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino Spa Resort

Sat, Feb 26 - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch

Mon, Feb 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Wed, March 2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Thurs, March 3 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa

Sat, March 5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Tues, May 31 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre*

Wed, June 1 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre*

Fri, June 3 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre*

Sat, June 4 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center*

Sun, June 5 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center*

Mon, June 6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center*

Wed, June 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

Sat, June 11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

Mon, June 13 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater*

Tues, June 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall*

Wed, June 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre*

Fri, June 17 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater*

Sat, June 18 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park*

Sun, June 19 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater*

Tues, June 21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall*

Wed, June 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre*

Thurs, June 23 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage*

Sat, June 25 - Fort Benning, GA - Independence Day Celebration

*New dates