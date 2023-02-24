Amber Run Release Album 'How To Be Human'

Amber Run search for answers to one of life's toughest questions with the release of their fourth album How To Be Human out now via label TRIPEL.

The self analytical, coming of age novella stems from an honest, vulnerable perspective of being alive. Recorded without any over-complications from RAK Studios in London, the LP touches upon elements of indie rock, dreamy bedroom pop, classic alternative and post-punk. The final result tells a story that's raw and warm in every possible way, encouraging reflection and stillness for brighter days ahead.

As far as album titles go 'How To Be Human' might sound like a grand sentiment but, when you boil it down, it's the purest conundrum of them all. How to be happy. How to be content. How to find peace within the world and, crucially, within yourself.

These concerns that plague us all were at the forefront of frontman Joe Keogh's mind as Amber Run began to piece together their latest album. "You know those annoying emails you get that are like, 'How to become a millionaire in one month'. 'How to get abs in six seconds," he chuckles. "I was like, I wish someone would just tell me how to get by and live on the centre line and how to just continue."

While 'How To Be Human tackles some of Amber Run's darkest moments yet, it's also the band's most holistic work to date: a document of the emotional changes that come with approaching your thirties, told with the increased clarity of leaving the maelstrom of your twenties behind.

"That bridge from your late-twenties into 30 is where real life starts turning up and this record is our interpretation of that," Joe notes. "There's good and there's bad and there's all this s in the middle, because no person is just one thing and that's what we wanted to show."

Listen to the new release here: