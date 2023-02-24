Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amber Run Release Album 'How To Be Human'

Amber Run Release Album 'How To Be Human'

The album is out now via label TRIPEL.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Amber Run search for answers to one of life's toughest questions with the release of their fourth album How To Be Human out now via label TRIPEL.

The self analytical, coming of age novella stems from an honest, vulnerable perspective of being alive. Recorded without any over-complications from RAK Studios in London, the LP touches upon elements of indie rock, dreamy bedroom pop, classic alternative and post-punk. The final result tells a story that's raw and warm in every possible way, encouraging reflection and stillness for brighter days ahead.

As far as album titles go 'How To Be Human' might sound like a grand sentiment but, when you boil it down, it's the purest conundrum of them all. How to be happy. How to be content. How to find peace within the world and, crucially, within yourself.

These concerns that plague us all were at the forefront of frontman Joe Keogh's mind as Amber Run began to piece together their latest album. "You know those annoying emails you get that are like, 'How to become a millionaire in one month'. 'How to get abs in six seconds," he chuckles. "I was like, I wish someone would just tell me how to get by and live on the centre line and how to just continue."

While 'How To Be Human tackles some of Amber Run's darkest moments yet, it's also the band's most holistic work to date: a document of the emotional changes that come with approaching your thirties, told with the increased clarity of leaving the maelstrom of your twenties behind.

"That bridge from your late-twenties into 30 is where real life starts turning up and this record is our interpretation of that," Joe notes. "There's good and there's bad and there's all this s in the middle, because no person is just one thing and that's what we wanted to show."

Listen to the new release here:



Blake Rose Releases New EP & Youll Get It When Youre Older Photo
Blake Rose Releases New EP & 'You'll Get It When You're Older'
Rising Australian artist, Blake Rose is back with the release of his brand-new EP, titled You’ll Get It When You’re Older, out now via AWAL Recordings. Along with the release of the EP comes an official music video for focus track, ‘Don’t Stop The Car,’ which was directed by Julian Buchan. 
Midtown Covers Know It All by Lagwagon Photo
Midtown Covers 'Know It All' by Lagwagon
The band has announced their forthcoming covers EP: We’re Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here’s Some Old Songs We Didn’t Write, set to be released on May 26th. The four song collection features Midtown’s take on influential songs from their past, starting with Lagwagon’s “Know It All.'
Alice Howe Releases New Single Somebodys New Love Now Photo
Alice Howe Releases New Single 'Somebody's New Love Now'
Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the voices of icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Otis Redding once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey.
Nicky Youre Releases New Single Shut Me Up Photo
Nicky Youre Releases New Single 'Shut Me Up'
23-year-old indie-pop artist Nicky Youre has released his infectious new song “Shut Me Up.” The track, produced by Cirkut (Britney Spears, Sam Smith), arrives alongside an official video that finds Nicky detailing the steps to clear your head when nervous about making the first move in a relationship.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'
February 24, 2023

Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date.
Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'
February 24, 2023

‘One of a Kind’ is a diverse and, wide-ranging release which features previously released singles including ‘Detty’, ‘BABA’, ‘6:30’, ‘Pisces’ and ‘6am in Dubai’ and  features collaborations from some of the scenes’ biggest names including Krept & Konan, French The Kid, Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, TeeZandos, French Montana, Dream Doll and more.
DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'
February 24, 2023

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business.  Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur.
Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'
February 24, 2023

Acoustic guitars form the gentle underbelly of the track, which celebrates finding joy in relationships during turbulent times. Ethereal vocal harmonies between Sam and Amy are the star attraction and the song bolsters Sam’s momentum as an artist to watch for the year ahead.
LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EPLISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP
February 24, 2023

Ahead of filming the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé Rapp has dropped the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The new EP features the single 'Bruises,' which Rapp previously performed at concerts before its release. An extended version of the EP's title track was also included.
share