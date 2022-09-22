Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alvvays Release New Song 'Belinda Says'

Alvvays Release New Song 'Belinda Says'

Alvvays are set to release their new album Blue Rev on October 7th, 2022.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Alvvays are set to release their highly anticipated new album Blue Rev on Polyvinyl Records on October 7th, 2022 and today they release two new singles "Belinda Says" and "Very Online Guy."

"Belinda Says" pays homage to pop icon Belinda Carlisle referencing her iconic 1980's hit "Heaven Is A Place On Earth." The song, whose lyrics reference the album title ("blue rev behind the rink"), is nostalgic and brimming with brightness, showcasing the band's knack for creating stadium ready indie-rock.

Alvvays are gifting us with a double song release showing the depth of Blue Rev by also releasing "Very Online Guy." The song, which touches on internet 'reply guys,' is lyrically one of the most tongue-in-cheek yet from Molly Rankin's whip-smart treasure trove of lyrics. Rankin and Alec O'Hanley have also put on their director hats, teaming up with director and media artist Colby Richardson to make the video for "Very Online Guy." The video was filmed with an old Handycam and the results are an analogue fantasy land.

The band had this to say about the songs: "Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called 'Belinda Says' and the dial-up electronic dream 'Very Online Guy.'

We painted and shot the Belinda Says video in our living room. We directed a mosaic-mode vid for 'V.O.G'. with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we've ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs."

The tracks follow previously released singles "Easy On Your Own?" and "Pharmacist," both songs set the music world alight with critics and fans alike delighted. It's been 5 years since Alvvays released their last album Antisocialites and Blue Rev doesn't simply reassert what's always been great about the band but instead reimagines it. The 14 songs make it not only the longest Alvvays album but also the most harmonically rich and lyrically provocative.

Alvvays will be touring North America this fall giving fans a much needed cathartic release.The band have just announced an additional show at Pomona's The Glass House with Slow Pulp on Oct. 28. All dates are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

2022 World Tour Dates

10/2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke's [SOLD OUT]

10/3 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla [SOLD OUT]

10/5 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2 [SOLD OUT]

10/6 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/7 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/28 - Pomona, CA - Glass House $ [Just Added)

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $ [SOLD OUT]

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Peel Dream Magazine Announces Fall TourPeel Dream Magazine Announces Fall Tour
September 21, 2022

With his third album as Peel Dream Magazine, Joseph Stevens beckons you toward a fabulist, zig-zag world entirely of his own design. On Pad (on Slumberland / Tough Love), he eschews the fuzzy glories of his indie pop past – vibraphone trembles while chamber strings take center stage. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Kainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYAKainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYA
September 21, 2022

Madison, WI-based rising psychedelic-funk multi-instrumentalist Kainalu shares mellow, introspective groove, 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' out everywhere now, along with a lyric video, featuring vocalist MUNYA. The contemplative, experimental sophomore LP by Kainalu, Ginseng Hourglass.
The Human League Announces 5-Vinyl BoxsetThe Human League Announces 5-Vinyl Boxset
September 21, 2022

The Human League ‘Mark Two’, as they have been described, arose from the ashes of the band’s first incarnation and became one of the most influential and commercially successful groups of the early 1980s. The Virgin Years box set opens with DARE, which is simply one of the greatest albums ever made.
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVEVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE
September 21, 2022

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her recent album. The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester. Watch the video and check out tour dates!
FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).