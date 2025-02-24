Alt-Pop Artist Lostboycrow Shares New Song Inspired by Amazon's PATRIOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles alt-pop artist Lostboycrow has shared his new single, “Leslie Claret.” The track is named after Kurtwood Smith’s character in the Amazon TV series Patriot. Lostboycrow explains, “It is inspired by the idea of a redemptive character arch in someone we have either misjudged or mistaken as a hindrance or enemy before learning why they are the way they are and what we may have in common.”

“Leslie Claret” is the latest single from Lostboycrow’s upcoming fourth studio album, The Sound Of God Laughing, which will be released on April 18, 2025. The record was written and recorded alongside Sam Beresford (Winnetka Bowling League) with the intention of letting go, giving into creative freedom, and fabricating new worlds within each track. He explains, “I’d love for people to step inside of these songs. The process of this last year was about getting back to the music at its core. With this album, the sound opened itself back up to experimentation. We weren’t limited by any parameters. I’m appreciating a lot of different styles and influences. It's not just one vibe. It was fun to kind of just roll up my sleeves and be a kid again.” The Sound Of God Laughing will also feature his recent singles, including “Shake On It,” “Dark Comedy Magic,” featuring Jillian Rossi, “Dirty Dancing” featuring DYSN, and “Summer Boy.”

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Chris Blair grew up singing along to his parent’s Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive. He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016’s Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017’s Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and 2021’s Valleyheart, and 2022’s Indie Pop. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, Echosmith, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. He spent the latter half of 2024 on North American tours with Switchfoot, The Strike, and Nico Vega.

