Almost Monday to Join The Band CAMINO for The NeverAlways Tour

almost monday will also return to Europe for THE DIVE TOUR – PART 2, launching June 23 in Cardiff, UK.
After a sold-out debut headline tour across the U.S. and Europe, San Diego’s almost monday will join The Band CAMINO on The NeverAlways Tour, kicking off October 10 in Atlanta and hitting major cities including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Nashville.
As previously announced, almost monday returns to Europe for THE DIVE TOUR – PART 2, launching June 23 in Cardiff, UK. The tour supports their acclaimed debut album, DIVE and hit song “can’t slow down."
The band’s summer itinerary includes major festivals including MAD COOL Festival (July 11), Lollapalooza Berlin (July 13), Luzern Live Festival (July 17) and Lollapalooza Paris (July 19) and Outside Lands Festival (August 8-10). Tickets and full tour info available here.
June 23 – Cardiff, UK – Globe
June 24 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
June 25 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
June 26 – Brighton, UK – Patterns
June 29 – Lyon, France – Transbo Club
July 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Nachtleben
July 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Turnzimmer
July 5 – Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium
July 8 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Sala 2
July 10 – Bilbao, Spain – Sala Azkena
July 11 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
July 13 – Lollapalooza Berlin – Berlin, Germany
July 14 – Brno, Czechia – Kabinet MUZ
July 15 – Vienna, Austria – B72
July 17 – Luzern Live Festival – Lucerne, Switzerland
July 19 – Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France
August 8–10 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA
October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
October 11 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
October 13 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
October 16 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
October 17 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
October 19 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
October 21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
October 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
October 24 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal
October 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell
October 28 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
October 30 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
November 1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
November 2 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
November 4 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
November 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
November 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
November 9 - Toronto, ON - History
November 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
November 13 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
November 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
November 18 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
November 20 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed - The Shed
November 21 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall
November 22 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
Videos