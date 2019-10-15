Alice Cooper Extends 'Ol' Black Eyes Is Back' Tour

Following his just-concluded, wildly successful UK arena tour, Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has announced his Spring 2020 tour plans. He will extend the "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which debuted in Summer 2019 to the delight of fans, into the new year. The Spring 2020 leg of the tour kicks off on April 1 in Peterborough, Ontario and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. These dates will feature special guest Lita Ford.



The legendary rocker will also return to the road for the Fall 2019 leg of the tour. The trek begins on November 3 in Florida before wrapping on November 30 in Illinois.



After a break for the holiday season, Alice will take "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" to Australia and New Zealand in February 2020.



All North American Alice Cooper tour dates are below.

In other Alice Cooper news, the artist released his The Breadcrumbs EP, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, on September 13 via earMUSIC. Inspired by the city's punk scene in the late '60s and early '70s, the Detroit-born icon returned to his roots and the raw garage sound his fans love. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings, featuring legendary Detroit musicians, including Johnny "Bee" Badanjek from the Detroit Wheels, Grand Funk's Mark Farner, and MC5's Wayne Kramer. It was recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Detroit. The opener "Detroit City 2020" is an updated rewrite of "Detroit City" from 2003's The Eyes of Alice Cooper and it sets the tone for the EP. Along with Cooper's own take on Detroit rock classics such as Suzi Quatro's "Your Mama Won't Like Me," Bob Seger's "East Side Story," the MC5's "Sister Anne," and Shorty Long's "Devil With a Blue Dress On," as well as The Dirtbombs' "Chains of Love," the EP also features the brand-new Alice Cooper original "Go Man Go."

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

SPRING 2020:

April 1-Peterbrorough, ON-Memorial Centre

April 3-Grand Rapids, MI-DeVos Music Hall

April 5-Appleton, WI-Fox Performing Arts Center

April 7-Omaha, NE-Orpheum Theatre

April 8-Davenport, IA-Adler Theatre

April 10-Grand Forks, ND-Alerus Center

April 11-Winnipeg, MB-Centennial Concert Hall

April 13-Regina, SK-Conexus Arts Centre

April 15-Edmonton, AB-Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 16-Prince George, BC-CN Centre

April 18-Abbotsford, BC-Abbotsford Centre

April 19-Penticton, BC-South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20-Seattle, WA-McCaw Hall

April 22-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

FALL 2019:

November 3-Ft. Myers, FL-Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

November 5-Melbourne, FL-King Center

November 6-Orlando, FL-Hard Rock Live

November 7-Clearwater, FL-Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 9-Biloxi, MS-Beau Rivage

November 10-Montgomery, AL-Montgomery PAC

November 12-Huntsville, AL-Von Braun Center

November 14-North Charleston, SC-North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 15-Greenville, SC-Peace Concert Hall

November 16-Roanoke, VA-Berglund Perf Arts Center

November 18-Richmond, KY-EKU Center for the Arts

November 19-Louisville, KY-Palace Theatre

November 21-Glen Falls, NY-Cool Insuring Arena

November 22-Brookville, NY-Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

November 23-Atlantic City, NJ-Ocean Resort Casino / Ovation Hall

November 25-Indianapolis, IN-Murat Theatre

November 26-Toledo, OH-Stranahan Theatre

November 27-Evansville, IN-Old National Events Plaza

November 29-Prior Lake, MN-Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

November 30-Waukegan, IL-Genesee Theatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories