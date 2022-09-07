Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alela Diane Shares New Single 'Camellia'

Her new album Looking Glass will be arriving everywhere via Soundly Music on Friday, October 14.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Alela Diane has shared her new single, "Camellia," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

An official music video/visualizer premieres today at YouTube. "Camellia" heralds the Portland, OR-based artist's eagerly awaited sixth studio album, Looking Glass, arriving everywhere via Soundly Music on Friday, October 14. Pre-orders are available now HERE.

Diane's first new album in more than four years, Looking Glass also includes the recently released single, "Howling Wind." The epic and evocative new track was met by applause from such media outlets as KCRW, which declared it "a balm for these turbulent times...While not a prolific artist, Diane works to delicately craft her work for the most impact."

In addition, Looking Glass is highlighted by such emotional new songs as "Paloma" and "When We Believed," both of which are joined by official visualizers streaming now at Diane's official YouTube channel.

Diane will mark the arrival of Looking Glass with a busy live schedule, including and European headline dates getting underway October 15 in Berlin, Germany. North American dates will be announced soon. For updates and ticket information, please visit here.

Listen to the new single here:

