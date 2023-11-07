Alan Doyle Announces New Single 'Welcome Home' & 2024 North American Tour

"Welcome Home" is a lively Celtic-inspired track that Doyle co-wrote with Donovan Woods and Josh Kelley.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Alan Doyle Announces New Single 'Welcome Home' & 2024 North American Tour

lan Doyle and his Beautiful Beautiful Band will hit the road in the new year for an extensive North American tour. The run starts on February 21 in Kelowna, BC, and will take him across Canada and the U.S. for 44 shows, wrapping up on May 18 in Homer, NY.

Indie rock singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin will be Doyle's special guest on all dates. Pre-sales begin this Wednesday, with the general on-sale set for this Friday at 10 AM local time.

Also on Friday, Doyle will release “Welcome Home,” the first single off his upcoming album, due out in 2024. More details on the album release will be unveiled in the coming weeks.  

“Welcome Home” is a fiercely rollicking, Celtic-y, fiddle-and-accordion-goosed party track that Doyle wrote with country-roots artist Donovan Woods and Josh Kelley. "Welcome Home. The words we dream to say when loved ones have been gone," says Doyle. "I hope this speaks to everyone of dreaming to get all hands home, and to sing loud when they do."

Doyle is a multifaceted singer-songwriter, going on three decades strong as a musician – first as a member of the much-celebrated band Great Big Sea and now as an internationally acclaimed solo artist.

His CV is extensive — he is a thrice-published author, a film and TV actor-producer with multiple major credits, and the co-producer of the recently released, 20-song Ron Hynes tribute album, Sonny Don't Go Away.

Yet the wildly popular musician from Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, remains most electrifying before a live audience, abetted by his ace band. “I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Doyle says. “It's such a privilege to stand among those players on stage.”   

2024 TOUR DATES

February 21 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre
February 22 - Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse
February 23 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
February 24 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
February 25 - Edmonds, WA - Edmonds Center For the Arts
February 27 - Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre
February 28 - Trail, BC - The Bailey Theatre
February 29 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 1 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 2 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
March 3 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
March 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
March 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway Theatre
March 7 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall
March 8 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall
March 9 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
March 11 - Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
March 12 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square
March 13 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
March 14 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
March 15 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
March 16 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
April 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Event Gallery
April 25 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre
April 26 - Portland, ME - Aura
April 27 - New York City, NY - Sony Hall
April 28 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
April 30 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
May 1 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
May 2 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
May 3 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
May 4 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
May 5 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery
May 7 - Parker, CO - PACE Center
May 8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon
May 9 - Madison, WI - Bur Oak
May 10 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box
May 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery
May 15 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan
May 16 - St. Mary's City, MD - Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center
May 17 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
May 18 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts

Photo: Lindsay Duncan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mawzy Presents Long View Single Photo
Mawzy Presents 'Long View' Single

Mawzy presents “Long Vew”.  The musical project of Newfoundland born/Toronto based artist Matt Cooke, Mawzy is a departure from Cooke's folkier roots which saw him nominated for MusicNL and ECMA awards. “Long View” was produced by Thom D'Arcy and mixed by Jesse Turnbull.

2
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single Death Grip Photo
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single 'Death Grip'

The Ghost Inside shares emotionally charged single and music video 'Death Grip' in their latest release. Featuring heavy riffage and unforgiving drum patterns backed by haunting industrial sonics, “Death Grip” features compelling, emotionally charged lyrics as lead singer Jonathan Vigil squares off with his own mortality and comes out victorious.

3
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & Photo
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & More

In The Q Records, along with the Women of Rock Oral History Project proudly announce the release of a new benefit album, The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull featuring 19 cover songs from artists including Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks and more!

4
Brother Bird Releases Something Better & Announces Another Year Album Photo
Brother Bird Releases 'Something Better' & Announces 'Another Year' Album

brother bird has released their new single 'something better' and announced their upcoming album due on March 8. Stay tuned for more updates from brother bird. Confessional, with a touch of satire and a drizzle of dissatisfaction, 'something better' was written from deep and desolate despair and this song transmuted her feelings into creativity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON