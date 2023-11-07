Alan Doyle Announces New Single 'Welcome Home' & 2024 North American Tour

lan Doyle and his Beautiful Beautiful Band will hit the road in the new year for an extensive North American tour. The run starts on February 21 in Kelowna, BC, and will take him across Canada and the U.S. for 44 shows, wrapping up on May 18 in Homer, NY.

Indie rock singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin will be Doyle's special guest on all dates. Pre-sales begin this Wednesday, with the general on-sale set for this Friday at 10 AM local time.

Also on Friday, Doyle will release “Welcome Home,” the first single off his upcoming album, due out in 2024. More details on the album release will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Welcome Home” is a fiercely rollicking, Celtic-y, fiddle-and-accordion-goosed party track that Doyle wrote with country-roots artist Donovan Woods and Josh Kelley. "Welcome Home. The words we dream to say when loved ones have been gone," says Doyle. "I hope this speaks to everyone of dreaming to get all hands home, and to sing loud when they do."

Doyle is a multifaceted singer-songwriter, going on three decades strong as a musician – first as a member of the much-celebrated band Great Big Sea and now as an internationally acclaimed solo artist.

His CV is extensive — he is a thrice-published author, a film and TV actor-producer with multiple major credits, and the co-producer of the recently released, 20-song Ron Hynes tribute album, Sonny Don't Go Away.

Yet the wildly popular musician from Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, remains most electrifying before a live audience, abetted by his ace band. “I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Doyle says. “It's such a privilege to stand among those players on stage.”

2024 TOUR DATES

February 21 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

February 22 - Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse

February 23 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

February 24 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

February 25 - Edmonds, WA - Edmonds Center For the Arts

February 27 - Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre

February 28 - Trail, BC - The Bailey Theatre

February 29 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

March 1 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

March 2 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

March 3 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

March 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway Theatre

March 7 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall

March 8 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall

March 9 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

March 11 - Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

March 12 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

March 13 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

March 14 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

March 15 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

March 16 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

April 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Event Gallery

April 25 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

April 26 - Portland, ME - Aura

April 27 - New York City, NY - Sony Hall

April 28 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap

April 30 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

May 1 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

May 3 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

May 4 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

May 5 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery

May 7 - Parker, CO - PACE Center

May 8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon

May 9 - Madison, WI - Bur Oak

May 10 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box

May 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery

May 15 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan

May 16 - St. Mary's City, MD - Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center

May 17 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

May 18 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts

