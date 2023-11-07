Alan Doyle Announces New Single 'Welcome Home' & 2024 North American Tour

"Welcome Home" is a lively Celtic-inspired track that Doyle co-wrote with Donovan Woods and Josh Kelley.
lan Doyle and his Beautiful Beautiful Band will hit the road in the new year for an extensive North American tour. The run starts on February 21 in Kelowna, BC, and will take him across Canada and the U.S. for 44 shows, wrapping up on May 18 in Homer, NY.
Indie rock singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin will be Doyle's special guest on all dates. Pre-sales begin this Wednesday, with the general on-sale set for this Friday at 10 AM local time.
Also on Friday, Doyle will release “Welcome Home,” the first single off his upcoming album, due out in 2024. More details on the album release will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
“Welcome Home” is a fiercely rollicking, Celtic-y, fiddle-and-accordion-goosed party track that Doyle wrote with country-roots artist Donovan Woods and Josh Kelley. "Welcome Home. The words we dream to say when loved ones have been gone," says Doyle. "I hope this speaks to everyone of dreaming to get all hands home, and to sing loud when they do."
Doyle is a multifaceted singer-songwriter, going on three decades strong as a musician – first as a member of the much-celebrated band Great Big Sea and now as an internationally acclaimed solo artist.
His CV is extensive — he is a thrice-published author, a film and TV actor-producer with multiple major credits, and the co-producer of the recently released, 20-song Ron Hynes tribute album, Sonny Don't Go Away.
Yet the wildly popular musician from Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, remains most electrifying before a live audience, abetted by his ace band. “I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Doyle says. “It's such a privilege to stand among those players on stage.”
February 21 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre
February 22 - Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse
February 23 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
February 24 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
February 25 - Edmonds, WA - Edmonds Center For the Arts
February 27 - Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre
February 28 - Trail, BC - The Bailey Theatre
February 29 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 1 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 2 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
March 3 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
March 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
March 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway Theatre
March 7 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall
March 8 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall
March 9 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
March 11 - Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
March 12 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square
March 13 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
March 14 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
March 15 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
March 16 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
April 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Event Gallery
April 25 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre
April 26 - Portland, ME - Aura
April 27 - New York City, NY - Sony Hall
April 28 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
April 30 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
May 1 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
May 2 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
May 3 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
May 4 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
May 5 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery
May 7 - Parker, CO - PACE Center
May 8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon
May 9 - Madison, WI - Bur Oak
May 10 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box
May 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery
May 15 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan
May 16 - St. Mary's City, MD - Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center
May 17 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
May 18 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts
Photo: Lindsay Duncan
