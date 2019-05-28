Adia Victoria Named Recipient Of 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Holly Prize

Each year the Songwriters Hall of Fame presents the Holly Prize which recognizes and supports a new "all-in songwriter." They have just announced that Adia Victoria will be the 2019 recipient and they will award her the prize at the ceremony taking place in New York City on June 13. Past winners include Karen O. and Emily King.

Adia is happy to announce a few other exciting additions to her spring and summer calendar. On May 31 she will play a show The Dumbo Archway in Brooklyn, NY as part of the ACLU100 national tour marking their centennial. More information is

here. The following day she and her band will travel to The Wolftrap in Viena, VA for a June 1 performance on Live From Here with Chris Thile. She returns to New York City for a show in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on June 21 with Calexico and Iron & Wine as part of the Celebrate Brooklyn Festival and on June 30 Adia is in Milwaukee, WI for a show at their Summerfest. TheNational have invited Adia to support them on a handful of European dates in July and she returns to North America for a July 26 stop in Newport, RI for the Newport Folk Festival, followed by a performance at Mass MOCA. All dates are below:

In February Adia Victoria released the critically acclaimed LP Silences (Canvasback) and the momentum has been strong ever since. On release day she and her band embarked on the "Dope Queen Tour" playing to audiences throughout North America and April saw her do the same in the UK and Europe. Adia is now back stateside touring the U.S. with shows that included a stop at WXPN's NON-COMM convention in Philadelphia and Boston Calling this past weekend. "Adia Victoria captures the spirit of the blues in a simple phrase," said NPR, "black genius." "The songs on 'Silences' are mercurial, alluding to old styles only to have them melt down and mutate into something stranger," said the New York Times, "In her music, the blues is a baseline and a frame of mind, not a genre boundary; it pushes her to take risks." Silences was recorded with Aaron Dessner (The National) at his studio in upstate New York. Throughout the album's 12 tracks, Victoria brings the topics of mental illness, drug addiction, sexism, and all the elements that consume the day-to-day lives of women attempting to make a world of their own.

Adia Victoria Tour Dates:

*w/ The National

#w/ Calexico and Iron & Wine

May 26 - The Hawthorne Barn - Provincetown, MA

May 29 - Waterfront Park - Louisville, KY

May 31 - ACLU 100 Dumbo Archway - Brooklyn, NY

Jun 01 - Live From Here With Chris Thile @ The Filene Center - Vienna, VA

Jun 08 - Downtown Bloomington on the Square - Bloomington, IN

Jun 21 - Prospect Park - Brooklyn, NY#

Jun 23 - 3rd and Lindsley - Nashville, TN

Jun 27 - Bank of America Sonic Lunch - Ann Arbor, MI

Jun 29 - Rock The Garden - Minneapolis, MN

Jun 30 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

Jul 02 - RecordBar - Kansas City, MO

Jul 10 - Castlefield Bowl - Manchester, UK*

Jul 15 - Jahrunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany*

Jul 16 - Stadtpark Freilichtbuhne - Hamburg, Germany*

Jul 26 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

Jul 27 - Mass Moca - North Adams, MA

Sept 22 - Pilgrimage Music Festival - Franklin, TN

Nov 06 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg#

Nov 07 - De Roma - Borgerhout, Belgium#

Nov 09 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany#

Nov 10 - Posthof - Linz, Austria#

Nov 11 - Mufathalle - Munich, Germany#

Nov 14 - Rosengarten Musensaal - Manheim, Germany#

Nov 15 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany#

Order Silences here.





