Adam Brian Paul Shares 'You And Me Both' Via Exclaim!

Debut EP 'Wait? The Path Never Ends' Out December 4.

Today, adam brian paul shares "You and Me Both", following up on his dreamy debut single "Moving On" from October. The upbeat, contemplative track expands on adam brian paul's dynamic, hard-to-pin-down approach to the bedroom pop sound. Brian Yim, the man behind the project, shared an animated lyric video to accompany the single. wait, the path never ends? is out December 4th.



Exclaim premiered the track alongside some background on the song, praising "as with the deceptively intricate arrangements and found sound samples wedged into the background, there are plenty of little details to dive into. Yim shares one: "What's key in this tune is that I sang at a higher key and pitch shifted my vocals down - probably not noticeable to anyone but it's not exactly how my voice sounds like, and that gives me peace."



adam brian paul sends wait, the path never ends? out into the world, the debut 5-track EP from creator Brian Yim. A culmination of two years of songwriting, the record marks a shift in a clear direction - an artist finding his path. As a multi-instrumentalist with a penchant for melody, Yim found this period of dedicated writing and recording to be prolific. He struck inspiration from his myriad of influences, from his dad's records of the Beatles and the Carpenters to his own CDs of 2000s pop punk and modern indie pop. While this EP only scrapes the surface of his library of songs, Yim's EP comes together in a way that feels both effortless and overwhelmingly satisfactory. When the record stops, you will be glad the path of adam brian paul isn't at its end.



