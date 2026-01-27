Psychedelic Duo Rio Kosta Unveils 2026 North American Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles-based genre-blurring duo Rio Kosta has announced 2026 North American tour dates following the release of their debut album, UNICORN, and a sold-out UK/EU tour.

The 16-city run begins on February 15, including stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Austin, and Los Angeles, as well as sold-out nights in Brooklyn and San Diego. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Inspiring comparisons to the likes of Khruangbin, MGMT and Jungle, Rio Kosta has been featured on the soundtracks to ‘EA Sports FC 26’ and ‘Skate’, and has been highlighted in recent ad campaigns from Apple and Target.

The multi-instrumentalist producer duo, made up of Mike Del Rio and Kosta Galanopoulos, met by chance backstage at a festival. An initial spark continued with their first jam session, which went on to yield their debut album’s title track before becoming a wider album.

Rio Kosta 2026 Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

15TH BAHIDORA FESTIVAL • MORELOS, MEX

17TH SCHUBAS • CHICAGO, IL

18TH A&R MUSIC BAR • COLUMBUS, OH

20TH BABY’S ALL RIGHT • BROOKLYN, NY SOLD OUT

22ND SONIA • BOSTON, MA

24TH JOHNNY BRENDA’S • PHILADELPHIA, PA

25TH DC9 • WASHINGTON, DC

28TH THE MOMENTARY • BENTONVILLE, AR

MARCH

2ND WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL • HOUSTON, TX

3RD CLUB DADA • DALLAS, TX

4TH 3TEN ACL LIVE • AUSTIN, TX

6TH M3F FESTIVAL • PHOENIX, AZ

7TH MARKO DISCO • TIJUANA, B.C., MEX

10TH CASBAH • SAN DIEGO, CA SOLD OUT

11TH THE ROXY • LOS ANGELES, CA

13TH THE INDEPENDENT • SAN FRANCISCO, CA

About Rio Kosta:

Rio Kosta, aka Mike Del Rio & Kosta Galanopoulos, utilizes a sound that echoes much of their respective heritages, with Galanopoulos's Greek background further flavoured by time in the Bahamas, and Del Rio being inspired by his Spanish and Italian roots, his time growing up in New York, and especially revisiting his identity following the passing of his Puerto Rican grandmother.