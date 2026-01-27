Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus Unveil 'Dillstradamus' Co-Headline Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis and trap pioneer Flosstradamus have set the dates for their highly anticipated Dillstradamus co-headline tour starting this April.

The duo have been friends and collaborators for more than a decade, starting with b2b afterparty sets in 2012 and a global headline tour in 2013. The pair says the tour will be “100% fun guaranteed.”

Following festival and headline sets across the globe in 2025, the tour will see stops at New York’s Terminal 5, Chicago’s Radius, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with artist pre-sale on Thursday, January 29 at 10:00AM local time, followed that day by local/promoter/venue pre-sales starting at 12:00PM local time and Spotify pre-sale starting at 2:00PM local time. General on-sale opens on Friday, January 30 at 10:00AM local time. Full details and ticket information can be found here.

Francis has spent the past year sharing a string of collaborative singles with artists including Grammy-winning producer Albert Hype, house music icon Marten Hørger, rap superstar iann dior and more. Additionally, he released a remix album of his major label debut, Money Sucks, Friends Rule, from 2014. Francis has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Major Lazer, T-Pain, Calvin Harris, Skrillex and more.

He has released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including Money Sucks, Friends Rule in 2014, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018’s WUT WUT, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real, 2021’s Happy Machine and This Mixtape is Fire TOO in 2023. Beyond music, he has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

Dillstradamus Tour Dates

April 18—Boston, MA—Big Night Live

May 2—Sacramento, CA—Channel 24

May 15—Minneapolis, MN— The Fillmore Minneapolis

May 16—Chicago, IL—Radius

May 29—New York, NY—Terminal 5

May 30—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre Presented By Citizens

June 12—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

June 13— Milwaukee, WI—Landmark Credit Union Live

June 26— San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 27—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Palladium

July 24—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo

July 25—San Diego, CA—LED Day Club

August 22—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom

Photo credit: Brayten Bowers, @braysbrain