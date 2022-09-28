Ada Marques Releases New Single 'Porcelain'

Rising indie-folk singer-songwriter Ada Marques has revealed that her debut EP, Creature Of Habit, will be released on November 18. Alongside the EP announcement, Marques has released the evocative new single "Porcelain," the third song taken from Creature Of Habit. "Porcelain" is now available to download and stream on all digital platforms worldwide.

Examining ongoing heartbreak and loss, Marques emphasizes the persistent, evolving affliction from losing someone on "Porcelain." Uttering "let it flicker, blow on the embers of what could have been" before the wistful chorus, which states, "lightning never strikes the same place twice," Marques illustrates the inevitable regret of a lost relationship, calling attention to the often overwhelming feeling of defeat.

With a deceptively upbeat instrumental and a haunting vocal line, "Porcelain" - mixed, mastered, and produced by Grammy-nominated Chris Reynolds - is a goodbye letter to a love outgrown. Like previously released singles "Bell" and "Napkin," the single comes from a place of hurt and deceit.

The feeling is familiar to Marques, who admits, "I always write songs from a place of hurt, but this song seemed to come from a place of anger. It was the first time in a long time that I allowed myself to write when I was purely angry. I usually write to process my feelings more calmly, but this song was written like a rant rather than a self-controlled dissection of a situation."

Ada Marques beautifully demonstrates the discontent and distress that may come with heartache, especially with repeated instances of pain, as she sings, "I was never one to take things and stride." Listeners can relate their experiences of love and loss with this song, as it evokes an emotive, melancholy response.

Marques has always acknowledged her strong relationship with music and songwriting and how her relationships with others affect that. From a young age, she has shaped her life around songwriting and the joy it brings her. After discovering singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, and Stevie Nicks, Marques realized she wanted to write music for someone other than herself and tell a story for everyone to hear. She found herself fixating on the loneliness and deep-rooted fears she felt growing up, pondering how others may find the reassurance she longed for at such a young age through her music.

With an optimistic approach to her songwriting, Marques has always thought of how she wants to use her music as a way for her audience to feel comfortable talking about mental health struggles and help to remove the stigma surrounding conversations about mental health.

Through this approach, Marques has rapidly grown her fan base, with her followers on Instagram and TikTok growing to over 15K and 12K, respectively, and gathered champions at Ones To Watch, Grimy Goods, The Honey Pop, and beyond. She has become a voice of compassion, encouraging listeners to look more closely at how relationships with others often affect our self-image and how we approach our future. She is confident that if she can help even one person with her music, she will feel satisfied.

"Porcelain" is now available to download and stream on all digital platforms worldwide. Pre-save her debut EP, Creature of Habit, set for release on November 18.

Photo Credit: Delila Rio