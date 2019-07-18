Abiodun Oyewole (of The Last Poets) Releases Song Featured on WINDOWS OF THE WORLD Soundtrack

Today, Abiodun Oyewole (of The Last Poets) released a new version of his song "New York, New York." The track is taken from the Windows On The World Soundtrack, which will be released on August 2nd via Ropeadope. Windows On The World is a new film written by Robert Mailer Anderson and directed by Michael D. Olmos. Accompanying the single's release is a short clip of Oyewole performing "New York, New York" in the movie.

"It was really a revelation to hear and do the poem 'New York, New York,'" Oyewole told HipHopDX. "I didn't realize how relevant it was today. There are some outstanding poets around today, but Hip Hop is capturing the ears of our youth more so than poetry. This is a very significant time in America. It is a very pivotal time where there will be a serious changing of the guards. Trump is the last bit of hope for the old guards. Poets and song writers should be writing about the world we want to live in so we the people can make it happen."

Listen to the song here:

The Windows On The World soundtrack is an expansive mix of genres ranging from americana to R&B, electronic. The album includes a track by David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) and blues hall of famer Charlie Musselwhite, along with original jazz music from members of the SFJAZZ Collective including Eric Harland, David Sanchez, Edward Simon, Obed Calvaire, Robin Eubanks, Matt Penman, along with Taylor Eigsti and Ethan Iverson (The Bad Plus).

Windows on the World is a dramatic love story about a Mexican son's search for his father - a missing, undocumented worker in The World Trade Center on 9/11. Starring Ryan Guzman as son Fernando and featuring Edward James Olmos, the film chronicles the journey from Mexico to New York and the eclectic group of international characters he meets along the way as Fernando discovers the hard truths about his father, the melting pot of America, and the immigrant experience. It was directed by Michael D. Olmos - son of Edward James Olmos, with cinematography by Reynaldo Villalobos ("Risky Business," "Urban Cowboy," TV's "Breaking Bad"). More info on the film is available at www.windowsontheworldfilm.com.

Windows on the World premiered in February 2019 at the Sedona Film Festival. It will be screened on July 23rd at the 110th NAACP Natioanl Convention in Detroit, as well as at the Chain film festival in New York City on August 11th. The film will be released in late 2019.





