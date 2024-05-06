Abby Greyson to Release New Sports Romance ACCIDENTALLY IN LOVE WITH MY BEST FRIEND'S BROTHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Romantic Comedy Fans Rejoice: Abby Greyson's Accidentally in Love with my Best Friend's Brother Hits Shelves May 10, 2024

Best-selling author Abby Greyson delivers another delightful romantic comedy with the release of Accidentally in Love with my Best Friend's Brother on May 10, 2024. Available exclusively on Amazon, this sweet and swoony sports romance promises to captivate readers with its irresistible blend of humor, heart, and a touch of mischief.

In this charming tale, readers are introduced to Brie, a "good girl" caught in a whirlwind of gossip after a leaked video sparks rumors of a romance with none other than Josh Owens, the notorious bad boy of the NFL. With her reputation on the line, Brie reluctantly agrees to a crazy proposition from Josh's agent: play the role of his girlfriend to improve his public image.

As Brie and Josh navigate their fake relationship, sparks fly and lines blur, leading to a journey of self-discovery, unexpected connections, and perhaps even love. Greyson expertly weaves together themes of friendship, family, and forgiveness, creating a heartfelt story that will leave readers rooting for the protagonists from beginning to end.

Abby Greyson is known for her signature style of clean, kisses-only romance that leaves readers swooning and eagerly awaiting her next release. With Accidentally in Love with my Best Friend's Brother, she delivers yet another dose of feel-good storytelling that is sure to win the hearts of romance enthusiasts everywhere.

About the Author:

Best-selling Author Abby Greyson is renowned for her clean, kisses-only romance stories that transport readers to a world of laughter, love, and happily-ever-afters. When she's not crafting heartwarming tales, she enjoys spending time with her Mr. Wonderful, her two pups, and cheering on the Buffalo Bills on a lazy football Sunday.

For more information about Abby Greyson and her other works, please visit her website abbygreyson.com and follow her on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, BookBub, and Goodreads (@authorabbygreyson).

Readers can immerse themselves in the world of Brie and Josh by purchasing Accidentally in Love with my Best Friend's Brother on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Accidentally-Love-Best-Friends-Brother-ebook/dp/B0D27J9H2Z/

Comments