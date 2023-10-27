AZ Releases New Single 'This Is Why' & Ahead of New Album 'Truth Be Told'

AZ's forthcoming album, Truth Be Told, will be released on 12-1-23.

AZ Releases New Single 'This Is Why' & Ahead of New Album 'Truth Be Told'

Throughout his distinguished and influential career, AZ has been nominated for Grammy's, and won one for his contribution “Full Circle,” to The Firm reuniting track from Nas' Kings Disease, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album of 2020, sold millions of albums, created hit singles and lent his velvety voice, and street poetry to some of Hip-Hop's most timeless music. 

It had been a decade since AZ graced fans with an album, but his long-teased sequel, Doe Or Die II, became one of 2021's undeniable success stories.  Featuring appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, The Alchemist, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Statik Selektah, Idris Elba, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, and Baby Paul, Doe Or Die II was a mainstay at the top of the DSP charts upon its release. 

Since the release of Doe Or Die II, AZ has appeared on Westside Gunn's HWH8 B-Side (“99 Avirex” which also featured Stove God Cooks, Rick Ross' Richer Than I Ever Been Deluxe album (“Vacheron”), Statik Selektah's Round Trip Album “(Historic” with Ransom), and most recently on Tony Touch's The Def Tape Soundtrack (“Rampage 2.0”) for Def Jam's Mixtape Documentary.

Now, AZ is back with a new single. “This Is Why,” and he has also announced that he will release his new album, Truth Be Told, on 12-1-23.  AZ continues to refine and update his style with Truth Be Told, and the forthcoming album will also feature collaborations with Fat Joe and Pharoahe Monch. 

“There is no amount of money that can measure up to the feeling of a natural heavenly bliss of euphoria,” AZ adds.  “This Is Why I'm Fly!” 

After contributing production on both Doe Or Die and Doe Or Die II, AZ recruited a familiar name to produce all of Truth Be Told, as the legendary, and Grammy-nominated producer Buckwild handles all of the production. 

Aside from cooking up classics with AZ, Buckwild has also produced classics for The Notorious B.I.G. “I Gotta Story To Tell”, Black Rob “Whoa,” OC's “Times Up,” and Organized Konfusion's “Stress,”  and has produced for artists such as Jay-Z, Nas, 50 Cent, Diddy, Mase, Fat Joe, Big Pun, Big L, Jadakiss, The Game, Method Man & Redman, Terror Squad, Beanie Sigel, Faith Evans, Kool G Rap, Cormega, Capone-N-Noreaga, Raekwon and Little Brother.

AZ's new single, “This Is Why,” (produced by Buckwild) is now available!

Stream AZ's “This Is Why”:



2023 Regional Awards


