ASTRUS* Releases New Single 'Soldier Boy'

Rising Dallas-based musician ASTRUS* shares his latest single today, "Soldier Boy." The cinematic instrumental covered by Astrus's dramatic and detailed lyrics make the track perfect in a movie with its main character vibes.

"This song was made with the thought of it being in a movie. With another nation wide tour coming up, this is a perfect song to open the set with," notes Astrus*. "I think it's a record that everyone can enjoy."

"Soldier Boy" follows his last release, the upbeat and energetic "clean up my mess." He also heads out on tour supporting Call Me Karizma this fall, kicking off September 11. See all upcoming dates below.

Growing up nothing was ever easy for Astrus* especially when pursuing music. At the age of 13 Astrus* started posting on SoundCloud almost every week. Recording off of a usb microphone and his mom's computer Astrus* tried everything to make it work. He started posting 1 minute rap videos on instagram that started to go viral.

These videos now would combine a total of 21million + views online. After some success with these videos Astrus* started working on music videos and music that would finally go on to all platforms, dropping around 50+ songs on SoundCloud. He finally released "She wonders why" on all platforms, the song started his whole wave and changed his life forever.

Independently Astrus* would go on to release music, videos, merch, and set up his own concerts. Everything has been going according to plan for the young hispanic artist as he continues to make music for his cult-like following and for the world.

From performing at the Roxy to having millions and millions of streams, Astrus* has shown that he is a breath of fresh air in the scene. Perfect music for anybody no matter what age. Astrus* pulls in inspirations from everywhere. As some would best describe his music as a mixture of genres and styles that come together and make something genuine and cute.

ASTRUS* TOUR DATES

Sep 11 Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

Sep 13 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street - OKC

Sep 14 Overland Park, KS - VIVO Live Music

Sep 16 Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

Sep 17 West Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

Sep 18 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

Sep 20 Louisville, KY - Fern Valley Hall LLC

Sep 21 Akron, OH - The Vortex

Sep 22 Columbus, OH - Double Happiness

Sep 27 Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Sep 30 Philadelphia, PA - Silk City Diner

Oct 1 Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live

Oct 2 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

Oct 4 Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

Oct 6 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Oct 7 Fort Myers, FL - Buddha LIVE

Oct 9 Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

*All dates supporting CALL ME KARIZMA